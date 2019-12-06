Samantha Barks Will Star in London’s Frozen

The production will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in October 2020.

Les Misérables film star Samantha Barks, who made her Broadway debut in the title role of Pretty Woman, will play Elsa in the London debut of the hit musical Frozen.

Barks, also seen in the London productions of Honeymoon in Vegas and The Last Five Years, told The Daily Mail, “When Elsa sang ’Let It Go’ in the [Frozen] film, my jaw hit the floor. I've had a ’Let It Go’ moment. Everybody has had a ’Let It Go’ moment!”

The Disney Theatrical Productions musical will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with previews beginning in October 2020. Additional casting will be announced later.

Frozen, based on the 2013 film of the same name, has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. Michael Grandage directs.

The production also features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018 and continues at the St. James Theatre. It was nominated for three 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Disney musical recently embarked on a North American tour, and productions will open in Australia and Japan in 2020 and in Hamburg in 2021.

The film won two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Let It Go”), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film, and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2 is currently in movie theatres.

