Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Host a Waitress Karaoke Night in the West End

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 30, 2020
The two currently headline the London production.
New West End Waitress stars Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel will co-host the next Cast Album Karaoke Night at the musical's home, the Adelphi Theatre in the West End. The post-show event will take place following the February 24 performance.

Fresh off a Grammy win, singer-songwriter Bareilles stepped into the lead role of Jenna in the London production of her musical January 27. Her West End debut also reunited her with Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel; the two previously played Jenna and Dr. Pomatter together on Broadway. The pair play a limited six-week engagement before Lucie Jones and David Hunter return to the roles.

The Cast Album Karaoke sessions began with the New York production. Those interested in taking part can sign up in the theatre before the show; after the curtain call, select entrants will be invited to take the stage to perform a selection from Bareilles' Tony-nominated score, accompanied by music director Katharine Woolley.

Waitress is slated to play through July 4 at the Adelphi before embarking on a U.K. tour. The current cast also includes Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Joel Montague as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal, and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

