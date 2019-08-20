Schedule of Upcoming and Announced Broadway Shows

See what’s in previews, what’s premiering out of town, and what’s in development.

This list is updated regularly. This is organized by start of previews.

SCHEDULED FOR THE 2019–2020 SEASON

THE GREAT SOCIETY

• Theatre: Vivian Beaumont

• First Preview: September 6

• Opening: October 1

• Written by Robert Schenkkan

• Directed by Bill Rauch

• Brian Cox stars as former President Lyndon B. Johnson in this sequel to Schenkkan's All the Way. The show picks up after his landslide victory in the 1964 election, exploring his full four-year term against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and Civil Rights Movement.

• Also appearing are Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Grantham Coleman making his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, and David Garrison as Richard Nixon.

DERREN BROWN: SECRET

• Theatre: Cort

• First Preview: September 6

• Opening: September 15

• Written by Derren Brown

• Co-written and directed by Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor

• Following its 2017 sold-out Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theatre Company, this show blends mind control, suggestion, showmanship, and illusion on Broadway.

SLAVE PLAY

• Theatre: Golden

• First Preview: September 10

• Opening: October 6

• Written by Jeremy O. Harris (Broadway debut)

• Directed by Robert O'Hara

• Slave Play examines the lasting impact of white surpremecy through the lens of sexuality. It ran Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 and earned the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award.

• Most of the Off-Broadway cast returns for this production: Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Joining them on Broadway will be Joaquina Kalukango, who will play Kaneisha.

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

• Theatre: Samuel J. Friedman

• First Preview: September 10

• Opening: September 24

• Written by Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton

• Directed by Jonathan Kent

• Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins star alongside Amanda Drew and James Hillier, who all reprise their performances from the play's London bow. Lucy Cohu and Lisa O'Hare also co-star.

• For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

• Theatre: Booth

• Previews: September 13

• Opening: October 2

• Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale

• Directed by Thomas Kail

• The hip-hop improv show comes to Broadway for a limited 16-week engagement after a sold-out run Off-Broadway earlier this year.

THE SOUND INSIDE

• Theatre: Studio 54

• First Preview: September 14

• Opening: October 17

• Written by Adam Rapp

• Directed by David Cromer

• Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway opposite Will Hochman, who makes his Broadway debut.

• The show premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018. The play follows an Ivy League professor Bella (Parker) and a student Charlie (Hochman) who becomes entangled in Bella’s life when she faces a troubling challenge.

THE ROSE TATTOO

• Theatre: American Airlines

• First Preview: September 19

• Opening: October 15

• Written by Tennessee Williams

• Directed by Trip Cullman

• Cast: Marisa Tomei, Emun Elliott, Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Susan Cella, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Antoinette Lavecchia, Kecia Lewis, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, and Burke Swanson.

LINDA VISTA

• Theatre: Helen Hayes

• First Preview: September 19

• Opening Night: October 10

• Written by: Tracy Letts

• Director: Dexter Bullard

• Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts takes a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife’s garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery—navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

• Theatre: Longacre

• First Preview: September 20

• Opening Night: October 16

• Book by Joe Tracz with original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling novel of the same name.

• Directed by Stephen Brackett

• The entire tour cast will reprise their roles, including Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson.

• An onstage company of seven will play more than 47 characters in an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

THE INHERITANCE

• Theatre: Barrymore

• First Preview: September 27

• Opening Night: November 17

• Written by Mathew Lopez

• Directed by Stephen Daldry

• Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Play, this queer-themed, two-part play is loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End. Set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s, the play follows a group of gay men as they struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA

• Theatre: Hudson

• First Preview: October 4

• Opening night: October 20

• Director: Alex Timbers

• A stage adaptation of David Byrne's 2018 album, the production will have an out-of-town tryout at Boston's Colonial Theatre September 11–28.

TINA

• Theatre: Lunt-Fontanne

• Previews Begin: October 12

• Opening Night: November 7

• Written by Katori Hall

• Director: Phyllida Lloyd

• Musical about the life of Tina Turner stars Adrienne Warren, reprising her performance from the West End, alongside Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

• Theatre: Broadhurst

• Previews Begin: November 3

• Opening Night: December 5

• Written by Diablo Cody

• Director: Diane Paulus

• Cast: Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, and Lauren Patten

• Using the songs from the eponymous Alanis Morissette album (plus new material), this musical tells the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. Premiered at A.R.T. in summer 2018.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

• Theatre: Lyceum

• Previews Begin: November 7

• Opening Night: November 20

• Closing: January 5, 2020

• Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

• Director: Matthew Warchus (Matilda)

• Starring House of Card's Campbell Scott as Ebeneezer Scrooge, this new adaptation of the Dickens tale transfers from a run at London's Old Vic that weaves immersive storytelling and Christmas carols.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW

• Theatre: Stephen Sondheim

• Previews Begin: November 11

• Opening Night: November 13

• Closing: January 5, 2020

• Created and staged by Slava Polunin

• This Olivier-winning show takes audiences through a wintry landscape where wordless clowns roam about in a climactic blizzard.

THE ILLUSIONISTS–MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

• Theatre: Neil Simon

• Begins: November 19

• Closing: January 5, 2020

• Director: Neil Dorward

• Cast: Chris Cox (as The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), Hyun Joon Kim (The Manipulator), Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable), and SOS and Victoria Petroysan (The Transformationalists)

• Returning to Broadway for the fifth year in a row, The Illusionists perform a series of mystifying acts that will delight audiences.

HARRY CONNICK, JR. — A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER

• Theatre: Nederlander

• Begins: December 2019

• Starring and directed by Harry Connick, Jr.

• Harry Connick Jr. will bring Cole Porter's storied repetoire to life in a unique and exciting way for audiences of all kinds.

WEST SIDE STORY

• Theatre: Broadway

• Previews Begin: December 10

• Opening Night: February 6, 2020

• Director: Ivo van Hove

• Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker will choregraph, marking this the first major New York revival to deviate from Jerome Robbins’ choreography.

• Starring Isaac Powell (Once On This Island) as Tony and Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria.

GRAND HORIZONS

• Theatre: Helen Hayes

• First Preview: December 20

• Opening Night: January 23, 2020

• Written by Bess Wohl

• Director: Leigh Silverman

• Cast: Michael Urie as Brian, Thomas Sadoski as Ben, Ashley Park as Jess, Maulik Pancholy as Tommy, and Priscilla Lopez as Carla. Further casting to be announced.

• Bill and Nancy have spent 50 full years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2019

• Director: Amy Morton

• Amy Morton will direct an all-female production of the classic David Mamet drama.

MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

• Theatre: Samuel J. Friedman

• First Preview: January 6, 2020

• Opening Night: January 15, 2020

• Written by Elizabeth Strout and adapted by Rona Munro

• Director: Richard Eyre

• Cast: Laura Linney

• Lucy Barton wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

• Theatre: Belasco

• First Preview: February 7, 2020

• Opening Night: March 5, 2020

• Written and directed by Conor McPherson

• Music and lyrics by Bob Dylan

• Set in 1934 at a guesthouse in the heartland of America, a group of travelers pass in and out of each other’s lives, and share stories that awaken each other with passion, fury and, beauty.

SIX

• Theatre: Brooks Atkinson

• First Preview: February 13, 2020

• Opening Night: March 12, 2020

• Composed by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (who also directs)

• The concert-esque musical gives the six ill-fated wives of Henry VIII the opportunity to tell their story through a high-energy pop score.

DIANA

• Theatre: Longacre

• First Preview: March 2, 2020

• Opening Night: March 31, 2020

• Book, music, and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan

• Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley

• Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf reprise their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles from the La Jolla Playhouse spring 2019 production.

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

• Theatre: TBA

• First Preview: March 2, 2020

• Opening Night: April 9, 2020

• Director: Joe Mantello

• Cast: Laurie Metcalf, Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey, Patsy Ferran

• A revival of the classic Edward Albee drama marks Metcalf's fifth consecutive season on Broadway.

FLYING OVER SUNSET

• Theatre: Vivian Beaumont

• First Preview: March 12, 2020

• Opening Night: April 16, 2020

• Music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie

• With a book and direction by James Lapine

• Cast: Carmen Cusack as playwright and diplomat Clare Booth Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as writer Aldous Huxley, and Tony Yazbek as movie star Cary Grant

• This musical follows three artists during the ’50s as they experiment with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

• Theatre: Studio 54

• First Preview: March 13, 2020

• Opening Night: April 7, 2020

• Written by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori

• Director: Michael Longhurst

• Sharon D Clarke makes her Broadway debut in the transfer of her Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of '60s Louisiana changes in ways big and small.

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

• Theatre: Samuel J. Friedman

• First Preview: March 27, 2020

• Opening Night: April 22, 2020

• Written by Paula Vogel

• Directed by Mark Brokaw

• Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse reprise their roles more than 20 years later after the 1997 Off-Broadway debut of the Pulitzer-prize winning play. It follows Li'l Bit (Parker) as she looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle (Morse) who impacted her past, present, and future.

TAKE ME OUT

• Theatre: Helen Hayes

• First Preview: March 31, 2020

• Opening Night: April 23, 2020

• Director: Scott Ellis

• A revival of the Tony-winning Richard Greenberg comedy-drama, about the coming out of a gay baseball player.

• Starring Jessie Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

• Theatre: American Airlines

• First Preview: April 2, 2020

• Opening Night: April 21, 2020

• Director: Vivienne Benesch

• The New York premiere of Noah Haidle's play about a woman striving for significance in her life.

• Starring Debra Messing

BLUE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: Spring 2020

• Written by Charles Randolph-Wright

• Music and lyrics by Nona Hendryx

• Directed by: Phylicia Rashad

• Three generations of a small-town South Carolina family. Feisty matriarch, Tillie, gives son Sam Jr. unsolicited advice about running the family business. Sam III runs with the girls, 12-year-old Reuben runs errands, and fashion-conscious Peggy runs up the credit cards.

THE MINUTES

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: Spring 2020

• Written by Tracey Letts

• Directed by: Anna D. Shapiro

• This Pulitzer Prize finalist about small-town politics and real-world power will reunite Shapiro and Letts for the first time on Broadway since August: Osage County.





SCHEDULED FOR THE 2020–2021 SEASON

THE MUSIC MAN

• Theatre: TBA

• First Preview: September 9, 2020

• Opening Night: October 22, 2020

• Director: Jerry Zaks

• Cast: Hugh Jackman

• Much of the creative team behidn the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! will reunite for this revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman.

1776

• Theatre: American Airlines Theatre

• First Preview: Spring 2021

• Opening Night: Spring 2021

• Director: Diane Paulus

• This musical retelling of the American Revolutionary War will be produced in partnership between the Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.





IN THE WORKS

13 GOING ON 30

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner

• Director: Andy Fickman

• Cast: TBA

• A gawky teenage girl uses “wishing dust” to transform herself into a glamorous adult.

• New musical based on the 2004 hit movie of the same title.

17 AGAIN

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by Marco Pennette, music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner

• Director: Adam Shankman

• Cast: TBA

• New musical based on the 2009 Zac Efron fantasy film about a man who gets to relive his youth.

• A developmental lab was held in New York November 2016.

ARCHIE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by Adam McKay; songwriters TBA

• Director: Adam McKay

• Cast: TBA

• New musical based on the popular teen comic books.

• A co-production of the website Funny Or Die and Archie Comics.

BEACHES

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by David Austin (music), Iris Rainer Dart (lyrics & book), Thom Thomas (book)

• Director: Eric Schaeffer

• Cast: Whitney Bashor, Shoshana Bean

• Vivacious, outlandish Cee Cee and beautiful, privileged Bertie meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials.

• Beaches continued its development with a second regional production at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago, June–August 2015.

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Carol Hall (music & lyrics), Peter Masterson and Larry L. King (book)

• Director and Choreographer: Rob Ashford

• Cast: TBA

• Whorehouse recounts the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850s as one of the best pleasure palaces in all of Texas...that is, until the crusading television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe focuses his cameras and his righteous indignation on the institution.

• Jerry Frankel and Jeffrey Richards will produce this revival.

THE BODYGUARD

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Alexander Dinelaris (book) based on Lawrence Kasdan’s screenplay, with a score of pop hits by various composers.

• Director: TBA

• Cast: Deborah Cox

• New musical adapted from the Whitney Houston film about a pop star who falls in love with her bodyguard.

• Originally presented in London, the stage musical is currently on a North American tour.

BOMBSHELL

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; librettist TBA

• Director: TBA; choreography by Joshua Bergasse

• Cast: TBA

• Stage incarnation of the fictional Marilyn Monroe-centered musical whose creation was at the center of the TV series Smash.

BORN FOR THIS

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by: Charles Randolph-Wright, BeBe Winans and Lisa D'Amour

• Original Music and Lyrics: BeBe Winans

• Director: Charles Randolph-Wright

• Cast: TBA

• Producer: Ron Gillyard and MyDestiny Productions

• A story of family, love and forgiveness told through the incredible true story of BeBe Winans. Born For This is the family-friendly and universal story for anyone who has ever yearned for something—for anyone who is looking to find their purpose in life.

BULL DURHAM

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Susan Werner (music and lyrics), Ron Shelton (book)

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

• A musical version of the film about a romance set in the world of minor league baseball, being produced by Jack Viertel.

• A world-premiere production starring Will Swenson had a run at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in 2014.

CAMP DAVID

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Lawrence Wright

• Director: Molly Smith

• Cast: TBA

• A drama about President Jimmy Carter's Nobel Prize-winning efforts to bring the leaders of Israel and Egypt to sign a peace agreement after years of war.

• Camp David had its world premiere at Washington D.C.’s Arena Stage in 2014. It played a pre-Broadway engagement at The Old Globe in San Diego May 13–June 19, 2016. It is scheduled to be produced on Broadway by Steve Traxler and Gerald Rafshoon.

CHASING RAINBOWS

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by Marc Acito

• Cast: TBA

• The musical traces the early life of Judy Garland, from her small-town birth to her starring role in the film classic The Wizard of Oz.

• The show had a developmental world premiere production in Flat Rock, N.C., in November 2015, and a full production at Goodspeed Musicals in September 2016. A workshop was held in January 2019. A Paper Mill Playhouse production begins previews September 26, starring Ruby Rakos as Judy Garland, Max von Essen as Frank Gumm, and Lesli Margherita as Ethel Gumm.

DAMN YANKEES

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (music and lyrics), George Abbott and Douglass Wallop (book)

• Cast: TBA

• Director: Kathleen Marshall

• Revival of the 1956 musical about a baseball fan who is induced to sell his soul by the devil so his favorite team can win the pennant.

• Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Scott Landis, Jerry Frankel, and Jay and Cindy Gutterman.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Music by Elton John, with lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick

• Cast: TBA

• Being produced by Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum

• New musical based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 film about a woman who becomes assistant to the notorious editor of a topline fashion magazine. An industry presentation starring Emily Skinner as Miranda Priestley and Krystina Alabado as Andy was held July 2019.

DINER

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Sheryl Crow (music and lyrics), Barry Levinson (book)

• Director: Kathleen Marshall

• Cast: TBA

• It's Christmas 1959 in Baltimore and six high school buddies, now in their twenties, reunite at their old hangout, The Fells Point Diner—before one of them ties the knot.

• Diner first postponed its Broadway opening from April 2013 to fall 2013. A staged reading was held in New York December 2013, and a regional premiere ran through January 2015 at Signature Theatre in Virginia. Delaware Theatre Company hosted a second regional tryout in December 2015.

DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: Summer 2020

• Book by Lynn Nottage

• Director: Christopher Wheeldon

• Cast: TBA

• A biomusical of Michael Jackson featuring the late singer's hits.

DREAMGIRLS

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2019

• Book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, music by Henry Krieger

• Cast: TBA

• Director: Casey Nicholaw

• Revival of the 1980 musical about the rise and fall of an R&B singing group.

• New York transfer of the hit London revival, from producer Sonia Friedman.

THE FLAMINGO KID

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music by Scott Frankel.

• Director: Darko Tresnjak

• Cast: Jimmy Brewer, Adam Heller, Liz Larsen, Marc Kudisch, Lesli Margherita, Samantha Massell, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ben Fankhauser, and Alex Wyse

• A musical adaptation of the hit 1984 Garry Marshall film.

• An 18-year-old Brooklynite leaves his humble roots behind in favor of the sexy and alluring world of the private beach club, El Flamingo.

• The world premiere will debut at Hartford Stage May 9–June 9, 2019.

GYPSY

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2018

• Director: Jonathan Kent

• Cast: Imelda Staunton

• Broadway transfer of the musical biography of stripper queen Gypsy Rose Lee and her driven mother, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents.

• This production was a hit in London in 2015. Staunton has said the production will transfer to NY, but there has been no official word from producers.

HALF TIME (formerly GOTTA DANCE)

• Theatre: TBA

• Opening: TBA

• Written by Matthew Sklar & Marvin Hamlisch (music), Nell Benjamin (lyrics), Chad Beguelin & Bob Martin (book), Ester Dean (additional music)

• Director: Jerry Mitchell

• In 2007, a group of expert dancers was tasked with getting professional basketball’s first ever senior citizen dance team performance-ready. The venue? Center court. The genre? Hip-hop. Over the coming months, bonds would be formed, generation gaps would be crossed, and, eventually, some pretty hot moves would be busted.

• Based on the 2008 documentary Gotta Dance, the show made its world premiere in December 2015 at Broadway In Chicago’s Bank of America Theatre. It played the Paper Mill Playhouse in May 2018.

THE HONEYMOONERS

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Stephen A. Weiner (music), Peter Mills (lyrics), Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss (book)

• Director: John Rando

• Ralph Kramden and his buddy Ed Norton are back and still shooting for the moon in this world-premiere musical. After shocking their wives by winning a high profile jingle contest, they are catapulted out of Brooklyn and into the cutthroat world of Madison Avenue.

• Following a November 2014 industry presentation (from Jeffrey Finn and Goodspeed Musicals) and an April 2016 lab, the musical made its official world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse September 28–October 29, 2017, starring Michael McGrath, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Mastro, and Leslie Kritzer.

JOSEPHINE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by Ellen Weston and Mark Hampton; music by Stephen Dorff; and lyrics by John Bettis

• Director and choreographer: Joey McKneely

• Cast: Deborah Cox

• Musical based on the life of Jazz Age singer Josephine Baker.

• Played a tryout at Asolo Rep in Florida April 27–May 29, 2016.

THE LATE GREAT ME: AN EVENING WITH ALAN JAY LERNER

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2018

• Written by John Lahr, based on the lyrics of Alan Jay Lerner. Music by Frederick Loewe and Burton Lane

• Director: Susan Stroman

• Cast: TBA

• A new musical based on the life of My Fair Lady lyricist Lerner.

• A private reading was held in fall 2016; a full workshop was held in March 2017 by producers Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, and Liza Lerner.

MAGIC MIKE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by TBA

• Director: Trip Cullman

• Cast: TBA

• A stage adaptation of Steven Soderbergh's film about male strippers.

• A private workshop was held April 2015 featuring Derek Klena and Taylor Louderman. A December 2019 premiere in Boston was canceled May 23, 2019.

MARIE, DANCING STILL: A NEW MUSICAL

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

• Director-Choreographer: Susan Stroman

• Cast: Tiler Peck, Terrence Mann, Karen Ziemba, Louise Pitre, Dee Hoty, Jenny Powers

• FKA Little Dancer, the musical about Degas and ballerina Marie.

• The show had a production at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre March 22–April 14, 2019.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick (book) and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics)

• Director: Jerry Zaks

• Cast: TBA

• A stage adaptation of the Robin Williams comedy about a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny. A pre-Broadway engagement at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre will run November 26–December 29.

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Featuring music by Britney Spears

• Director: Kristin Hangii

• Choreographer: Keone and Mari Madrid

• Cast: TBA

• Jukebox musical weaving together the pop star's hits to tell a fictional story.

• The show will have its world premiere in Chicago in spring 2020.

PIECE OF MY HEART: THE BERT BERNS STORY

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Book by Daniel Goldfarb; music and lyrics by Bert Berns

• Musical Director: Steven Van Zandt

• Cast: TBA

• A musical that showcases the songbook of 1960s hitmaker Bert Berns.

• The show was first presented Off-Broadway in 2014, and is planned for Broadway by a producing team that includes Merged Work Productions, Jack Thomas, Steven Van Zandt, Paul Shaffer, Maureen Van Zandt and Joe Grano.

THE PREACHER’S WIFE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Daniel Beaty (book), Tituss Burgess (music and lyrics)

• Director: Michael Arden

• Cast: TBA

• New musical based on the 1996 film of the same title.

• An industry reading of The Preacher's Wife was presented in Manhattan September 12, 2016, starring Loretta Devine and Ledisi. Olivier nominee Stafford Arima directed with musical direction by James Sampliner. A second reading was presented December 11, 2017, directed by Michael Arden.

ROOM SERVICE

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2017-2018 Season

• Playwrights: Allen Boretz and John Murray

• Director: Michael Pressman

• Cast: TBA

• Revival of the 1937 Broadway screwball comedy about a penniless Broadway producer who will do anything to stay in his hotel room so he can get a career-saving hit off the ground.

• Produced by Michael Pressman and Andrew Ames.

THE SCENARIO

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2017-2018 season

• Written by Dan Charnas (book) with music and lyrics by multiple artists

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

• A new musical set to three decades of hip-hop.

• A co-production of Russell Simmons and Universal Music Group

THE SECRET GARDEN

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2018–2019 Season

• Written by Lucy Simon (music) and Marsha Norman (book and lyrics)

• Director: Warren Carlyle

• Cast: TBA

• Revival of the 1991 musical based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s story about an orphan girl who finds renewal when she discovers a locked, dead garden and brings it back to life.

• A co-production of Seattle's The 5th Avenue Theatre and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., the Broadway-bound revival played a stint in Houston October 10–22.

A SIGN OF THE TIMES

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Bruce Vilanch, based on an original story by Richard Robin, with songs by various composers

• Director: Gabriel Barre

• Choreographer: JoAnn M. Hunter

• The musical tells the story of Cindy, a young woman who moves to New York City from the Midwest in 1965 with dreams of making a difference in the world. Set against the backdrop of women’s liberation, the civil rights movement, and the Vietnam War, the musical features the songs of a generation from Grammy Award-winning artist Petula Clark and multiple hit-makers of the day, such as “Downtown,” “You Don't Own Me,” “Don't Sleep in the Subway,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” and “The Boy From New York City.”

• Developed at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in summer 2016. A pre-Broadway production played Delaware Theater Company November 28–December 23, 2018.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2020

• Written by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman (score) and Matthew Lopez (book)

• Director: Casey Nicholaw

• Cast: TBA

• A musical adaptation of the classic Billy Wilder film, which starred Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe.

SOUL TRAIN

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2021

• Written by Dominique Morisseau (book)

• Director: Kamilah Forbes

• The story of producer Don Cornelius, who created the long-running TV variety show Soul Train. Score includes soul and R&B songs showcased in the series with choreography by Camille A. Brown and executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tony Cornelius, Anthony E. Zuiker, and Shawn Gee.

TOP HAT

• Theatre: TBA

• Opening: TBA

• Written by Irving Berlin (music & lyrics), Chad Beguelin (book)

• Director: Christopher Gattelli

• Cast: TBA

• The glamour of Hollywood’s golden age and the glorious, tap-dancing magic of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers comes to the stage in this classic dance musical.

• Premiered on the West End in 2013 in an earlier version, directed by Matthew White and choreographed by Bill Deamer. The first New York developmental lab was held in March 2014. A second lab was held May-June 2015, directed by Christopher Gattelli. Gattelli told Playbill in January 2017 that a Broadway production is still several seasons off.

TREVOR: THE MUSICAL

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Julianne Wick Davis (music) and Dan Collins (book and lyrics)

• Director: Marc Bruni

• Cast: TBA

• Based on the Peggy Rajski's Oscar-winning 1994 short film about a gay 13-year-old who is obsessed with singer Diana Ross.

• A fall 2017 tryout ran August 9–October 8, 2017, at the Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois.

UNTITLED PAT BENATAR MUSICAL

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: 2017

• Written by Gary Lenon (book), Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo (music and lyrics)

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

• Jukebox musical that traces the personal and professional lives of rock vocalist Benatar and guitarist Giraldo.

UNTITLED NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Anthony McCarten (book)

• Director: Michael Mayer

• Cast: TBA

• Bio-musical that traces the life of the singer from Brooklyn who defied the odds to become an American icon with 10 number one hits and 130 million records sold.

THE VISITOR

• Theatre: TBA

• Target Opening: TBA

• Written by Brian Yorkey (book and lyrics) and Tom Kitt (music)

• Director: TBA

• Cast: TBA

• Musical based on the 2007 Thomas McCarthy film of the same title about a widower who befriends a Syrian immigrant in post-9/11 New York City.

• The show is being produced by Aaron Harnick and will have production at the Public Theater in spring 2020.