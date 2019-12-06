See Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   See Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 06, 2019
 
The performers will bring their musical talent through the month of December and into the new year.
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Seth Sikes, Beth Leavel, Christine Pedi, and Norm Lewis_HR.jpg
Seth Sikes, Beth Leavel, Christine Pedi, and Norm Lewis Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, and more previewed their upcoming concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below on December 5. Leavel will perform her solo concert show Thirteen Shows & Counting, a celebration of her Broadway career, January 14–20, 2020, while Lewis will perform his holiday themed Norm Lewis: Naughty and Nice December 17–22, 2019.

Joining them for the press preview were vocalist Seth Sikes, who previewed his upcoming New Years concert Seth Sikes Celebrates the '20s on New Year's Eve, and Christine Pedi, who performed a selection from her upcoming December 20 and 29 concerts entitled Christine Pedi: Snow Bizness.

Flip through photos from the preview below:

See Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts

See Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts

9 PHOTOS
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Seth Sikes_HR.jpg
Seth Sikes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Seth Sikes_HR-2.jpg
Seth Sikes Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Christine Pedi_HR.jpg
Christine Pedi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Christine Pedi_HR-2.jpg
Christine Pedi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Beth Leavel_HR.jpg
Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Beth Leavel_HR-2.jpg
Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Norm Lewis_HR.jpg
Norm Lewis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Norm Lewis_HR-2.jpg
Norm Lewis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
54 Below_December Preview_2019_Seth Sikes, Beth Leavel, Christine Pedi, and Norm Lewis_HR.jpg
Seth Sikes, Beth Leavel, Christine Pedi, and Norm Lewis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!