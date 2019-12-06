See Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, and More Preview Their Upcoming 54/Below Concerts

The performers will bring their musical talent through the month of December and into the new year.

Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, and more previewed their upcoming concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below on December 5. Leavel will perform her solo concert show Thirteen Shows & Counting, a celebration of her Broadway career, January 14–20, 2020, while Lewis will perform his holiday themed Norm Lewis: Naughty and Nice December 17–22, 2019.

Joining them for the press preview were vocalist Seth Sikes, who previewed his upcoming New Years concert Seth Sikes Celebrates the '20s on New Year's Eve, and Christine Pedi, who performed a selection from her upcoming December 20 and 29 concerts entitled Christine Pedi: Snow Bizness.

