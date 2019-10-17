Serino Coyne Promotes Matt Upshaw to Chief Executive Officer

Current CEO Angelo Desimini is headed to Disney Theatrical Group’s leadership team

Entertainment advertising and marketing agency Serino Coyne has promoted Managing Director Matt Upshaw to Chief Executive Officer.

The move follows the also announced departure of current CEO Angelo Desimini to join Disney Theatrical Group as Vice President, Marketing, Publicity, Sales, and Education. Upshaw will assume the CEO role effective November 17 to ease the transition as Desimini prepares to start at Disney.

“Over the last decade, I’ve been so proud to work with our esteemed clients, an unparalleled group behind some of the world’s most successful live entertainment productions and attractions,” said Upshaw. “I couldn’t be more excited to continue that collaboration in the role of CEO.”

Serino Coyne’s theatrical clients includes Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen.

Serino Coyne is part of Omnicom Group Inc., and Upshaw will report to James Fenton, CEO of The Omnicom Advertising Collective. Upshaw will continue to partner with the existing Serino Coyne senior management team of Greg Corradetti, Leslie Barrett, Michael Hartman, and Catherine Reid.

“It has been an incredible honor to be part of the Serino Coyne team for the last 20 years,” Desimini said. “For much of that time, Matt has been my right hand, and I can’t imagine someone better equipped to shepherd our clients and the agency into the future. It’s clear to me that, in Matt’s hands, the brightest days of the agency remain ahead.”