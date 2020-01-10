Shackleton and His Stowaway Opens at Park Theatre in London January 10

The two-hander follows the Antarctic explorer and an 18-year-old who sneaks on board his ship.

An unlikely friendship is born and tested on the freezing waters of Antarctica as Shackleton and His Stowaway opens January 10 at Park Theatre in London.

Starring Richard Ede (The 39 Steps) as Shackleton and Elliott Ross (Admissions) as The Stowaway, Andy Dickinson’s two-hander follows the real-life duo as their expedition to Antarctica aboard the Endurance goes spectacularly awry.

The Simone Coxall-directed production, presented in association with Stolen Elephant Theatre, features set and costume design by Kaajel Patel, projection design by Enrique Muñoz, and lighting design by Pablo Fernandez Baz.

Prior to its run at Park Theatre, Shackleton and His Stowaway played a sold-out run at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Performances are scheduled through February 1.