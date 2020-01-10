Shackleton and His Stowaway Opens at Park Theatre in London January 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Shackleton and His Stowaway Opens at Park Theatre in London January 10
By Dan Meyer
Jan 10, 2020
Buy Tickets to Shackleton and his Stowaway
 
The two-hander follows the Antarctic explorer and an 18-year-old who sneaks on board his ship.
Park Theatre logo.jpg

An unlikely friendship is born and tested on the freezing waters of Antarctica as Shackleton and His Stowaway opens January 10 at Park Theatre in London.

Starring Richard Ede (The 39 Steps) as Shackleton and Elliott Ross (Admissions) as The Stowaway, Andy Dickinson’s two-hander follows the real-life duo as their expedition to Antarctica aboard the Endurance goes spectacularly awry.

READ: Park Theatre’s 2020 Season Includes La Cage Aux Folles [The Play] and Clybourne Park

The Simone Coxall-directed production, presented in association with Stolen Elephant Theatre, features set and costume design by Kaajel Patel, projection design by Enrique Muñoz, and lighting design by Pablo Fernandez Baz.

Prior to its run at Park Theatre, Shackleton and His Stowaway played a sold-out run at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Performances are scheduled through February 1.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!