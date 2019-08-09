Shida, Written and Performed by Jeannette Bayardelle, to Make U.K. Premiere

Performances will begin in September at The Vaults.

The Off-Broadway musical Shida, written and performed by Jeannette Bayardelle, will make its U.K. premiere beginning September 11 at The Vaults. Directed by Andy Sandberg, the limited engagement will officially open September 13 and continue through October 13.

Shida is based on the true story of an African-American girl who aspires to become a writer. Her dreams become sidetracked by hardship and loss until her faith and those closest to her combine to restore Shida’s hope and give her a second chance.

In a statement Bayardelle said, “I could not be more excited to bring my musical Shida to London! This is a true story about my childhood best friend, and there's no piece of theatre that's more special to me—it's an honor to share her story with the world. Developing Shida with Ars Nova and having our première Off-Broadway were such incredible experiences, and I am grateful to my collaborators, our producers, and especially our audiences for believing in this show. Now, bringing Shida to The Vaults for its U.K. première is a dream come true, and I’m looking forward to collaborating once again with my director Andy Sandberg as we bring this musical across the pond. The time has never felt more right to tell Shida’s story.”

Bayardelle won an AUDELCO Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for her work in Shida, which also received an IRNE Award nomination for Best Solo Show in 2015. Her Broadway credits include The Color Purple and Hair and the forthcoming Girl from the North Country.

The production will also have music supervision by by Joshua Zecher-Ross, music direction by Noam Galperin, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, and sound design by Chris Drohan.

Producers are Shida UK Limited, Callum Dougherty and Alan Kay, Judith Manocherian and Jim Glaub/Crystal Chase/Julian Roca.

