SNL Veteran Nora Dunn Joins Steppenwolf’s The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

The Chicago company has also tapped Tony-nominated ensemble member Amy Morton to direct Catch as Catch Can.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has assembled full casts for two upcoming productions: James Ijames’ The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington and Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can.

Saturday Night Live alum Nora Dunn will make her Steppenwolf debut in …Miz Martha, joining the previously announced Celese M. Cooper. Rounding out the company will be Sydney Charles, Nikki Crawford, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Victor Musoni, and Travis Turner.

Whitney White will direct the play, which explores the ramifications of slavery through a form-shifting, fantastical fever dream. Performances will run April 2–May 17. The production will feature sets by Clint Ramos, costumes by Izumi Inaba, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, and sound design by Justin Ellington.

Tony nominee and Steppenwolf ensemble member Amy Morton will direct Catch as Catch Can, running July 4–26, stepping in for the previously reported Ken Rus Schmoll. Rounding out the company with Audrey Francis will be Gary Cole and Tim Hopper. The three actors take on a total of six roles, blurring generations and genders as two blue-collar New England families grapple with relationship and identity crises.

The production will feature sets by Andrew Boyce, costumes by Jessica Pabst, lighting by Yuki Nakase, and sound design by Michael Bodeen.

Casting for both productions is by JC Clementz.

Steppenwolf is currently presenting Tracy Letts’ Bug, starring his wife and fellow ensemble member Carrie Coon. The thriller opens February 3.