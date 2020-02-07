Stewart/Whitley Officially Expands Into TV and Film Casting

By Olivia Clement
Feb 07, 2020
 
The Chicago, Hadestown, and The Great Comet casting directors launch a new department.
Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley
Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley Luke Fontana

After eight-and-a-half years of casting Broadway shows and theatre internationally, casting directors Duncan Stewart and Benton Whitley officially expand into film and television with the launch of a new department, according to Variety. Casting director Joey Montenarello will lead the new arm of the company at the New York-based Stewart/Whitley.

Initial TV projects include Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things and NBC's Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Stewart/Whitley recently won a Casting Society of America's Artios Award for its casting of the Tony-winning Hadestown. Other Broadway productions include Rock of Ages, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, On the Town, and Pippin.

Also newly announced is that Sam Yabrow has joined as a casting director for the Stewart/Whitley theatre department, and Luke Schaffer is the casting assistant.

