Tamlyn Hendersen Will Join London Cast of Waitress

Hendersen will co-star opposite Lucie Jones in the West End run of the Sara Bareilles musical.

Tamlyn Hendersen will join the London production of Waitress September 9, replacing Peter Hannah in the role of Earl. Hendersen previously appeared in the U.K. and international tours of Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables in Australia.

He will co-star opposite Lucie Jones as Jenna in the West End run of Sara Bareilles’ Tony-nominated musical, which opened March 7 at the Adelphi Theatre.

Also joining the cast September 9 will be ensemble member Cindy Belliot, and previously announced Strictly Come Dancing finalist Joe Sugg as Ogie.

Waitress continues on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through January 5, 2020. The musical is also currently touring the U.S. and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

