The Inheritance’s John Benjamin Hickey Set for Live at the Lortel Podcast Taping

Also joining the December slate of guests is TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart) will take the stage December 2 at 3 PM for a taping of a Live at the Lortel podcast. The star is currently appearing in Broadway’s The Inheritance and will make his Great White Way directorial debut in 2020 with the revival of Plaza Suite.

Also slated for the December 2 recordings are TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey at 4:30 PM and, at 8:30 PM, Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis of the upcoming Halfway Bi***es Go Straight to Heaven, an Atlantic Theater Company/LAByrinth Theater Company co-production starting performances November 14.

Each taping lasts about 60 minutes, including 45 minutes of conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions.

Reservations are required to attend. Podcasts and reservations are available at LiveattheLortel.com.