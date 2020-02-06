The Taming of The Shrew Opens at Shakespeare’s Globe February 6

The London production will use a rotating cast of performers throughout the run.

The Shakespeare’s Globe production of The Taming of the Shrew opens February 6 at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse with a cast of performers rotating parts throughout the run.

Olivier winner and Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry (Tribes) leads the company with Raymond Anum, Ryan Ellsworth, Mattia Mariotti, Evelyn Miller, James Northcote, Jude Owusu, Paul Ready, and Melissa Riggall rounding out the ensemble.

Directed by Maria Gaitanidi, The Bard’s comedy follows two sisters as they are courted for marriage: strong-willed and reluctant Katharina and eager and romantic Bianca. The trouble is, Bianca can only get married once Katharina finds her own suitor.

The Taming of the Shrew features costume and set designs by Liam Bunster with music composed by Laura Moody and Vasilis Sarikis.