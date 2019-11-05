Tony and Oscar Nominee Bradley Cooper to Host 2019 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

By Dan Meyer
Nov 05, 2019
 
Among the Broadway alums set to appear are Sutton Foster, Raúl Esparza, Darren Criss, and Lena Hall.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com

Tony and two-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper (The Elephant Man, A Star is Born) has been tapped to host the 2019 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors November 18 at New York City's Second Floor.

The event, featuring the songs of Cole Porter and directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, will include appearances by two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Younger, Broadway's upcoming The Music Man), Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared), Tony nominee Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), and Emmy winner Darren Criss (Broadway's upcoming American Buffalo).

Broadway alum Sasha Hutchings will direct a performance by students impacted through the Arthur Miller Theater Education Program. Also set to perform is Hoofer Award-winning tap dancer Ayodele Casel. Co-chairing this year’s event are Rebecca Miller, Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Sandi Farkas, and Janine and Michael Smith.

The annual Honors celebrates the power of public school arts education and acknowledge those who have made significant contributions to the arts. Last year, the inaugural ceremony honored playwright Tony Kushner.

