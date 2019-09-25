Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Joins Elsie Fest 2019 as Headliner

By Dan Meyer
Sep 25, 2019
 
The upcoming star of Harriet joins previously announced headliners Gavin Creel and Ariana DeBose.
Cynthia Erivo Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) has joined the list of headliners at Elsie Fest 2019 October 5. Erivo returns to the Broadway music festival after headlining in 2016, where she performed “I Can Do Better Than That” from The Last Five Year and “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen.

The upcoming Harriet star joins previously announced headliners Gavin Creel and Ariana DeBose with performances from Broadway’s upcoming Jagged Little Pill, Rodgers and Hammerstein organization’s R&H Goes Pop series, and A Very Potter Musical.

READ: Broadway’s Ryan McCartan Performs ‘This Nearly Was Mine’ for R&H Goes Pop

Newly added performers also include Pose star Dyllón Burnside; Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo from Disney+’s upcoming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki.

Created by Emmy winner Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Elsie Fest celebrates the best of music from stage and screen. The musical festival is executive produced by Criss, Ricky Rollins, Eleni Gianulis, Jordan Roth, and Dr. Sidney J. Stern. Elsie Fest is a The Bowery Presents production.

More information is available at ElsieFest.com.

Darren Criss, Joshua Henry, Sutton Foster, Nick Jonas, and More Come Out for Elsie Fest 2018

Darren Criss, Joshua Henry, Sutton Foster, Nick Jonas, and More Come Out for Elsie Fest 2018

The fourth annual festival took place at SummerStage in Central Park October 7.

80 PHOTOS
