Tony Winner Idina Menzel to Perform at N.Y.C.’s Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling

The Frozen 2 star will sing from the upcoming Disney sequel and her new album Christmas: A Season of Love.

Tony winner Idina Menzel is set to perform at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in New York City November 25. The Wicked and Rent star will sing from Frozen 2 and her new album Christmas: A Season of Love.

A 10-story-tall display and light show will accompany the performance, with a 50-person choir and Disney entertainers joining Menzel on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets. The event is open to the public.

This year’s Frozen 2–inspired windows will depict Elsa and Anna's adventure as they seek answers to their past and meet the four spirits of nature. Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven will also appear throughout the vignettes as they cheer the royal sisters on.

Frozen 2 is due in theatres November 22, with the soundtrack dropping last week . Menzel voices Elsa in the Disney sequel, with Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad all returning to lend their vocal talents.

The Broadway star has a busy holiday season with several live performances and a CBS Christmas special scheduled.

Last year’s Theatre of Dreams window unveiling featured over 100 Broadway performers in an ode to the Great White Way. Check it out below (skip ahead to 14:00 minute mark to the start of the performance).

