Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin to Make Feature Film Directorial Debut With Shrew’s Nest Remake

The Hadestown, Great Comet, and Lempicka helmer is heading to Hollywood.

Tony-winning Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin will make her Hollywood directorial debut with an adaptation of the Spanish thriller Shrew’s Nest.

Deadline reports Paramount’s Weed Road and the Gotham Group will produce the film, which follows an agoraphobe and her sister whose lives are upended when their neighbor shows up at the door. The new script was written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, based on Juanfer Andres-Esteban Roel’s original 2014 film.

Since her Hadestown victory, Chavkin has stayed busy with stage projects, including the world premiere of Moby-Dick at the American Repertory Theater and the upcoming Lempicka at La Jolla Playhouse. He additional credits include Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Small Mouth Sounds.

