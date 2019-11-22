Watch Frozen 2’s Josh Gad Perform a Broadway-Style Musical Number on Ellen

The Tony nominee hosted the talk show for a day, welcoming co-star and fellow Broadway favorite Idina Menzel to the couch.

Check out Josh Gad’s Broadway-style musical performance from his guest hosting duties on Ellen November 22. Complete with back-up dancers and a sparkly tuxedo jacket, the voice of Olaf kicked off the episode with a bang to celebrate the release of Frozen 2.

Before the razzle-dazzle, Gad said, “In an amazing coincidence that has nothing to do with this booking, Frozen 2 is coming out today! It’s been six years since the first Frozen came out, which is also how long people have been waiting for Elsa to come out.”

READ: Disney’s Frozen 2 Lands in Movie Theatres November 22

Gad, a Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon, also welcomed Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, to the couch. The pair discussed the Menzel’s recent star unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the pair’s late-night performance with Jonathan Groff at a gay bar in London, and Gad's duet on the Wicked star’s new Christmas album.

“Are you sick of me publicly saying how obsessed I am with you?” Gad asked the Tony winner. Find out her answer—as well as her reaction to a wintry jump scare—below.

