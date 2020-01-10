Watch Gavin Creel Sing ‘Something Wonderful’ for R&H Goes Pop!

The Tony winner puts a modern spin on The King and I in a new music video.

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) is the latest in a string of Broadway stars to put a modern twist on a Rodgers and Hammerstein staple. Check out the stage favorite singing “Something Wonderful” above in the R&H Goes Pop! music video above.

The song hails from the score of The King and I. In the musical, it is performed by Lady Thiang to Anna in the hopes that she’ll accept the King for who he is, flaws and all.

Creel has appeared on the Main Stem in Tony-nominated turns in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as The Book of Mormon (having earned an Olivier for his work in the West End production), She Loves Me, and La Cage aux Folles. Starting January 27, Creel will reprise his turn as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress in London’s West End opposite Sara Bareilles.

READ: Gavin Creel to Perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Recent R&H Goes Pop! releases have included Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones singing “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” and “Lonely Room,” respectively, Grand Horizons star Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi,” Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena performing “Younger than Springtime” from South Pacific, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle doing a same-sex version of "We Kiss in the Shadow" from The King and I.



