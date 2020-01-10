Watch Gavin Creel Sing ‘Something Wonderful’ for R&H Goes Pop!

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Watch Gavin Creel Sing ‘Something Wonderful’ for R&H Goes Pop!
By Dan Meyer
Jan 10, 2020
 
The Tony winner puts a modern spin on The King and I in a new music video.

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) is the latest in a string of Broadway stars to put a modern twist on a Rodgers and Hammerstein staple. Check out the stage favorite singing “Something Wonderful” above in the R&H Goes Pop! music video above.

The song hails from the score of The King and I. In the musical, it is performed by Lady Thiang to Anna in the hopes that she’ll accept the King for who he is, flaws and all.

Creel has appeared on the Main Stem in Tony-nominated turns in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as The Book of Mormon (having earned an Olivier for his work in the West End production), She Loves Me, and La Cage aux Folles. Starting January 27, Creel will reprise his turn as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress in London’s West End opposite Sara Bareilles.

READ: Gavin Creel to Perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Recent R&H Goes Pop! releases have included Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones singing “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” and “Lonely Room,” respectively, Grand Horizons star Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi, Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena performing “Younger than Springtime” from South Pacific, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle doing a same-sex version of "We Kiss in the Shadow" from The King and I.

From Millie to Waitress: Look Back at Gavin Creel On the Stage

From Millie to Waitress: Look Back at Gavin Creel On the Stage

The Tony-winning actor celebrates his birthday April 18.

28 PHOTOS
Carl-Tramon, Robert-Creighton, Amy-Ehrlich & Gavin-Creel.jpg
Carl Tramon, Robert Creighton, Amy Ehrlich, and Gavin Creel in Fame Carol Rosegg
Dioni Michelle-Collins, Jose-Restrepo, Dwayne-Chattman, Natasha-Rennalls, Amy-Ehrlich, Robert-Creighton, Carl-Tramon, Gavin-Creel & Cast Members.jpg
Dioni Michelle Collins, Jose Restrepo, Dwayne Chattman, Natasha Rennalls, Amy Ehrlich, Robert Creighton, Carl Tramon, Gavin Creel, and cast in Fame Carol Rosegg
Jennifer-Gambatese & Gavin-Creel.jpg
Jennifer Gambatese and Gavin Creel in Fame Carol Rosegg
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in <i>Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>, 2002
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Thoroughly_Modern_Millie_Broadway_Production_Photo_LOW_RES
Gavin Creel and Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Gavin Creel in the West End production of Mary Poppins.
Gavin Creel in the West End production of Mary Poppins
Gavin Creel and Will Swenson in <i>Hair </i>
Gavin Creel and Will Swenson in Hair Joan Marcus
Hair stars Gavin Creel and Will Swenson
Gavin Creel and Will Swenson in Hair Photo by Michael Le Poer Trench
Gavin Creel (center) above Bryce Ryness with the cast
Gavin Creel, Bryce Ryness, and cast in Hair
Share

Creel will be a special guest performer on an upcoming excusrsion with Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, Beth Leavel, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Creel, Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!