Watch Highlights From Denis Jones’ New Production of Chicago

The fresh staging of the Kander and Ebb musical recently played Florida’s Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Tony Award-nominated choreographer Denis Jones just wrapped up his production of Chicago at Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, Florida. The production, which ran January 14 to February 2, featured original choreography by Jones, who also directed. Watch highlights—including the new magic spin on “Razzle Dazzle”—in the video above.

The cast of 20 starred Sarah Bowden as Velma Kelly and Samantha Sturm as Roxie Hart and featured Blakely Slaybaugh as Amos Hart, Nicolas Dromard as Billy Flynn, Altamiece Carolyn Cooper as Matron “Mama” Morton, and Anna McNeely as Mary Sunshine. Rounding out the ensemble were Lizz Picini, Shawn Alynda Fisher, Abby Jaros, Colleen Broome, Lindsay Bell, Kellyanna Polk, Sarah Claire Smith, Kyle Laing, Michael James, Julius Williams, Joe Bigelow, Ari Aaron, Stephen Diaz, and David Williams.

The production featured work by scenic designer Adam Koch and his longtime collaborator, associate scenic designer and projection designer Steven Royal, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Andrea Hood, music director Eric Alsford, wig designer Jon Jordan, and resident sound designer Marty Mets.

Jones was recently recognized for crafting new choreography for another beloved dance piece, earning a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Signature Theatre's A Chorus Line.

