Watch Idina Menzel and Billy Porter in ‘I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm’ Music Video

By Dan Meyer
Nov 27, 2019
 
The Tony winners duet on the song in a video filled with plenty of holiday cheer.

Tony winners Idina Menzel and Billy Porter shine bright in the music video above for their “I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” duet, complete with back-up dancers, a sparkly set, and holiday outfits. “I Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” appears on Menzel’s new album, Christmas: A Season of Love.

The pair have been busy with an onslaught of holiday projects. Both of them will perform on floats during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade November 28 and Porter is set to appear alongside Menzel at the Frozen 2 star’s Carnegie Hall concert December 11.

In addition, the Wicked Tony winner recently took part in the Saks Fifth Avenue annual holiday window unveiling, while recent Emmy-winning Pose star Porter just signed on to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Christmas: A Season of Love also features debuts with fellow Broadway alums Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon), Ariana Grande (13), and Menzel’s husband Aaron Lohr (The Full Monty).

