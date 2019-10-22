Watch Millie O'Connell and Luke Bayer Perform ‘Wishing for the Normal’ From Soho Cinders

Watch Millie O'Connell and Luke Bayer Perform 'Wishing for the Normal' From Soho Cinders
By Emily Selleck
Oct 22, 2019
The duo star in the upcoming London musical, which retells the story of Cinderella with a queer twist.

Olivier Award nominee Millie O’Connell (Six) and West End alum Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), who are set to star in the London production of Soho Cinders, hit the recording booth in a new music video for the show's tune "Wishing For The Normal." Check it out above

The musical by Olivier Award-winning songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, which begins at the Charing Cross Theatre October 24, reframes the Cinderella tale as a contemporary gay rom-com.

The songwriting team behind Honk! and the stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins collaborated with book writer Elliot Davis on the musical, transforming Cinderella into Robbie, a law-student who becomes romantically involved with a prospective mayoral candidate.

Bayer and O'Connell will be joined on stage by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman, and Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed, and Melissa Rose.

