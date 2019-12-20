Watch Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones Sing for R&H Goes Pop!

The Tony winner tackles “Surrey With the Fringe on Top,” while Jones performs “Lonely Room.”

Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones are the latest in a string of Broadway stars to tackle a Rodgers and Hammerstein song in the R&H Goes Pop! music video series.

Tony winner Stroker, who plays Ado Annie and made history earlier this year , sings “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” above from Oklahoma!. In the show, the number is sung by Curly as he tries to convince Laurie, played by Jones, to attend the box social with him. Jones takes on a darker tune, performing “Lonely Room,” which is normally sung by Judd as he plans to get Laurie all for himself. Check out that clip below.

R&H Goes Pop! has Broadway stars taking on new and pop-infused covers of classic show tunes by the prolific duo. Recent editions have included upcoming Grand Horizons star Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi,” Park's Mean Girls co-star Kyle Selig singing "The Sweetest Sounds," Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena performing "Younger than Springtime" from South Pacific, and Jelanni Aladdin and Matt Doyle doing a same-sex version of "We Kiss in the Shadow" from The King and I.

