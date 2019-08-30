WATCH: Original Waitress Star Eric Anderson Sings Another Cut Song From the Sara Bareilles Musical

The Broadway actor sings “Happy Enough” from What’s NOT Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress the Musical.

A new music video for another cut song from What’s NOT Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress has been released. Original Waitress star Eric Anderson, who originated the role of Cal, sings “Happy Enough” in the video above. Anderson most recently originated the role of Happy Man/Mr. Thompson in Pretty Woman The Musical on Broadway.

The full album features seven songs from Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles that did not make it into the final version of the score—or at least not as they were first written. The album is currently available digitally.

The EP includes:

1. Happy Enough

2. Door Number Three

3. Knocked Up You

4. Without a Believer

5. I Can’t Wait

6. Falling in Love Pie

7. She Used to Be Mine

WATCH: Shoshana Bean Sings ‘Door Number 3’ From What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress

The musical, which opened in April 2016, will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020. Waitress was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville) currently plays the lead role of Jenna. American Idol alum Jordin Sparks will take over the role from September 16–October 27.

The current cast also includes Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Todrick Hall as Ogie, Colleen Ballinger as Dawn, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Richard Kline as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.