Watch the Cast of Cats Sing A ‘Memory’ Remix Using Classroom Instruments

Video
By Dan Meyer
Dec 19, 2019
 
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, and more dropped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The cast of the Cats movie dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to sing a remix of “Memory” using classroom instruments. Check it out above as Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason DeRulo, Francesca Hayward, Fallon, and The Roots jam out.

The performance is the latest in a string of press appearances for the Jellicle phenomenon from director Tom Hooper, which transforms the stars by way of Digital Fur Technology

The movie, in theatres December 20, stars Hudson as Grizabella, Swift as Bombalurina, Hayward as Victoria, Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Ian McKellen as Gus. Read reviews for the film here.

Cats features choreography by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival. The soundtrack, which includes Andrew Lloyd Webber and Swift’s Golden Globe-nominated “Beautiful Ghosts,” is also out December 20.

READ: What We Know About the Cats Movie So Far

Check out a live performance of Hudson singing “Memory” below.

