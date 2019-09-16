Watch the Teaser for Netflix Zombie Series Daybreak, Starring Matthew Broderick and Krysta Rodriguez

The apocalyptic zom-com premieres October 24 on Netflix.

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming zombie series Daybreak, which is set to premiere October 24. Based on the graphic novel by Brian Ralph, Daybreak follows 17-year-old high schooler Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) as he searches for his girlfriend in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies.

The cast also features two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick (The Producers, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) as Principal Burr and Krysta Rodriguez (Smash, Spring Awakening) as faculty member Ms. Crumble.

Check out the teaser above.

Broderick was recently announced to co-star opposite his wife, four-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker, in a Broadway revival of the Neil Simon comedy Plaza Suite. Performances begin March 13, 2020, at the Hudson Theatre.

Flip through photos of Daybreak below:

