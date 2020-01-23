Watch the Trailer for Ben Platt-Led Thriller Run This Town, to Be Released on Twitter

The drama also stars Broadway alums Jennifer Ehle and Damian Lewis.

Ben Platt stars as an aspiring journalist who gets the scoop of his life in Run This Town, the thriller that premiered last year at SXSW. The movie, written and directed by Ricky Tollman, will be released exclusively on Twitter in a partnership with Oscilloscope Laboratories, The Wrap reports. Ahead of its March 6 arrival on the social media network, watch the trailer (which aptly dropped on Twitter January 23) below.

The Dear Evan Hansen Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner plays Bram, a newspaper intern who discovers a potential scandal involving former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, prompting a high-intensity investigation and race to a story.

The cast also includes fellow Tony winner Jennifer Ehle, Broadway and West End alum Damian Lewis (Billions), Mena Massoud (Disney's live-action Aladdin), Nina Dobrev (Lucky Day), Gil Bellows (Shawshank Redemption), and Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom).

Prior to Run This Town hitting the internet, Platt will perform at the 72nd annual Grammy Awards January 26 as part of a group performance of Fame's "I Sing the Body Electric." He dropped his debut album, Sing to Me Instead, last year, followed by the release of his rock single "Rain."

His additional screen credits include Netflix's The Politician, Ricki and the Flash, and the in-development movie adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along.

WATCH: What Does Ben Platt Think of the 18-Year Commitment for the Merrily We Roll Along Movie?