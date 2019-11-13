What Does Ben Platt Think of the 18-Year Commitment for the Merrily We Roll Along Movie?

The Tony winner stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about Richard Linklater’s ambitious project.

Tony winner Ben Platt isn’t sure he will still want to be an actor 18 years from now, but he’s happy to have an excuse to hang out with fellow Broadway alum and longtime friend Beanie Feinstein (Hello, Dolly!) for the next two decades as they film Merrily We Roll Along.

Platt told Live with Kelly and Ryan that he’s loved the Stephen Sondheim musical since he was a little kid, so the choice to get involved was easy. Richard Linklater is set to direct the project over 18 years to cover the musical, which follows the expansive history of three friends who start their careers in show business together. Joining Platt (playing Charlie) and Feldstein (Mary) will be Blake Jenner as Frank.

The Dear Evan Hansen star also discussed how Ryan Murphy approached him to star in The Politician. “He came backstage in his gorgeous fur that he had on shoulder, which he usually does, and said, “We have to make something together.’ And I thought he was just being nice.” Turns out, the megaproducer was completely serious—over one meal, Murphy laid out the entire story created just for Platt. Throw in Gwenyth Paltrow as his character’s mother and the star was in.

The star also revealed that the second season of the Netflix series is currently filming in New York City. Murphy will bring a lot more Broadway to Netflix in the coming years, with plans for a 10-part A Chorus Line limited series, film adaptations of the musical The Prom and the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band, and the Tinseltown-set Hollywood starring Tony nominee Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy).

