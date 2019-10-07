Watch the Trailer for Gay Chorus Deep South From MTV Films

The documentary, out November 1, follows The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus as they traverse the American South.

A new trailer for Gay Chorus Deep South highlights the journey of The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, joined by the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, across the American South as they openly engage in conversations about anti-LGBTQ+ views.

The film opens November 1, following several festival screenings and winning accolades like the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival and the Audience Award at Berkshire International Film Festival.

Visiting Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Carolinas, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig leads 300 singers on tour with a message of music, love, and acceptance. The group performs in hopes of uniting Americans at a time when differences are feared rather than explored or celebrated. Tim and other chorus members are also challenged when they return to the South, a place that embodies fear and homophobia to them.

Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, Gay Chorus Deep South is an MTV Documentary Films production.

Watch the trailer above.