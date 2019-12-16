Watch West Side Story Star Isaac Powell Sing ‘Something’s Coming’

Powell performed the number at a Live From Here concert December 14.

In the video above, West Side Story’s Isaac Powell sings “Something’s Coming” at a December 14 Live From Here concert. The new take on the musical is currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre.

Powell plays Tony opposite Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo in the Ivo van Hove-helmed production.

The Belgian director made a handful of changes to the musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins, including the use of the film’s version of “America,” a tightened runtime, and the removal of “I Feel Pretty.” This also marks the first major New York production to stray from Robbins’ original choreography.

Live from Here is a regular radio program recorded in front of a live audience at New York City’s Town Hall, hosted by Chris Thile.