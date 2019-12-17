West End Star Tom Chambers to Tour the U.K. in Dial M for Murder

The stage and screen star will play Tony Wendice in the stage adaptation of Hitchcock’s thriller.

West End alum Tom Chambers (White Christmas, Top Hat) will play Tony Wendice in a U.K. tour of Dial M for Murder. The tour begins January 13, 2020 at Richmond Theatre, just outside of London, England.

The play is directed by Anthony Banks. Dial M for Murder follows Tom as he sets out to exact revenge after discovering his wife Margot, played by Sally Bretton, has been having an affair. Joining the pair on stage are Michael Salami as Max Halliday, Margot’s lover, and Christopher Harper in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard.

Playwright Frederick Knott adapted his hit play for director Alfred Hitchcock; the film was released in 1954, starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly.

Dial M For Murder is produced by Simon Friend and Gavin Kalin. Following the Richmond performances, the production will play across the U.K., including in Edinburgh, Scotland; Cardiff, Wales; Liverpool, England; and Brighton, England. For a full list of tour stops, visit DialMForMurderPlay.com.

