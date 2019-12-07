What’s Currently Playing on Broadway

The theatregoers’ resource for reviews, discount tickets, and all the need-to-know information about the shows on Broadway right now.

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened March 21, 2019

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Imperial Theatre: 249 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Aladdin

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened March 20, 2014

Click here to read the reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here .

New Amsterdam Theatre: 214 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Beetlejuice

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 25, 2019

On sale through June 6, 2020

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here !

Winter Garden Theatre: 1634 Broadway (between 50th and 51st St), New York, NY 10019

The Book of Mormon

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened March 24, 2011

To purchase tickets, click here .

Eugene O'Neill Theatre: 230 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

Chicago

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes minutes, including intermission

Opened November 14, 1996

To purchase tickets, click here . For discount tickets on select performances, click here !

Ambassador Theatre: 219 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

A Christmas Carol

Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission

Opened November 20, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 5, 2020

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here .

Lyceum Theatre: 149 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Come From Away

Running time: 100 minutes, no intermission

Opened March 12, 2017

Click here to read the reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here . For discount tickets on select performances, click here !

Schoenfeld Theatre: 236 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

David Byrne's American Utopia

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes with no intermission

Opened October 20, 2019

Tickets on sale through February 16, 2020

Click here to read the reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here .

Hudson Theatre: 139-141 W. 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Dear Evan Hansen

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened December 4, 2016

Click here to read the reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here .

Music Box Theatre: 239 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Derren Brown: Secret

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened September 15, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 4, 2020

Click here to read reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Cort Theatre: 138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

Freestyle Love Supreme

Running time: 80 minutes, with no intermission

Opened October 2, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 12, 2020

Click here to read reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here .

Booth Theatre: 222 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Frozen

Running time: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission

Opened March 22, 2018

Click here to read reviews.

To buy tickets, click here.

St. James Theatre: 246 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Hadestown

Running time: 2 hours and 25 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 17, 2019

Click here to read reviews.

To buy tickets, click here.

Walter Kerr Theatre: 219 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

Hamilton

Running time: 175 minutes, including intermission

Opened August 6, 2015

Click here to read the reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here .

Richard Rodgers Theatre: 226 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Harry Connick, Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter

In previews

Opens December 12

Tickets on sale through December 29

To purchase tickets, click here .

Nederlander Theatre: 208 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Running time: Part One–2 hours and 40 minutes, including intermission; Part Two–2 hours and 35 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 22, 2018

Click here to read reviews

To purchase tickets, click here.

Lyric Theatre: 213 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

The Illusionists—The Magic of the Holidays

Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission

Began November 29, 2019

On sale through January 5, 2020

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Neil Simon Theatre: 250 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

The Inheritance

Running time: Part One–3 hours and 15 minutes, including 2 intermissions; Part Two–3 hours and 10 minutes, including 1 intermission and a brief pause

Opened November 17, 2019

Click here to read reviews

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Barrymore Theatre: 243 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

Jagged Little Pill

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened December 5, 2019

Click here to read reviews

To purchase tickets, click here.

Broadhurst Theatre: 235 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Running time: 2 hours and 5 minutes, including intermission

Opened October 16, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 5, 2020

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Click here to read reviews.

Longacre Theatre: 220 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036

The Lion King

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened November 13, 1997

To purchase tickets, click here .

Minskoff Theatre: 200 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Mean Girls

Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 8, 2018

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

August Wilson Theatre: 245 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Moulin Rouge!

Running time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including intermission

Opened July 25, 2019

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Al Hirschfeld Theatre: 302 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Oklahoma!

Running time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 7, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 19, 2020

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Circle in the Square: 235 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019

The Phantom of the Opera

Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened January 26, 1988

To purchase tickets, click here . For discount tickets on select performances, click here !

Majestic Theatre: 245 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Slava's Snowshow

Opened November 14, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 5, 2020

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here . For discount tickets on select performances, click here !

Stephen Sondheim Theatre: 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

Slave Play

Running time: 2 hours, with no intermission

Opened October 6, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 19, 2020

Click here to read reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

John Golden Theatre: 252 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

The Sound Inside

Running time: 90 minutes, with no intermission

Opened October 17, 2019

Tickets on sale through January 12, 2020

Click here to read reviews!

To purchase tickets, click here . To buy discount tickets to select performances, click here.

Studio 54: 254 W. 54th St, New York, NY 10019

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Running time: 2 hours and 40 minutes, including intermission

Opened November 7, 2019

Click here to reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here .

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre: 205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

To Kill a Mockingbird

Running time: 2 hours and 35 minutes, including intermission

Opened December 13, 2018

Click here to read reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Shubert Theatre: 225 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Tootsie

Running time: 2 hours and 35 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 23, 2019

Closes Jan 5, 2020

Click here to read reviews.

To buy tickets, click here. For discount tickets on select performances, click here!

Marquis Theatre: 1535 Broadway (between 45th and 46th Streets), New York, NY 10036

Waitress

Running time: 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened April 24, 2016

Closes January 5, 2020

Click here to read the reviews.

To purchase tickets, click here . For discount tickets on select performances, click here !

Brooks Atkinson Theatre: 256 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

West Side Story

Running time: 1 hour and 45 minutes, no intermission

In previews

Opens February 6, 2020

To purchase tickets, click here.

Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway (betw. 52nd and 53rd Streets)

Wicked

Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission

Opened October 30, 2003

To purchase tickets, click here .

Gershwin Theatre: 222 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

Currently Empty Theatres

American Airlines Theatre: 227 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

Belasco Theatre: 111 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre: 242 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre: 261 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

Vivian Beaumont Theater: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, 50 Lincoln Center Plaza #1, New York, NY 10023