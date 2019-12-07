What’s Currently Playing on Broadway

Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened March 21, 2019
Imperial Theatre: 249 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Aladdin
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened March 20, 2014
New Amsterdam Theatre: 214 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
Beetlejuice
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 25, 2019
On sale through June 6, 2020
Winter Garden Theatre: 1634 Broadway (between 50th and 51st St), New York, NY 10019
The Book of Mormon
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened March 24, 2011
Eugene O'Neill Theatre: 230 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
Chicago
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes minutes, including intermission
Opened November 14, 1996
Ambassador Theatre: 219 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
A Christmas Carol
Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission
Opened November 20, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 5, 2020
Lyceum Theatre: 149 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Come From Away
Running time: 100 minutes, no intermission
Opened March 12, 2017
Schoenfeld Theatre: 236 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
David Byrne's American Utopia
Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes with no intermission
Opened October 20, 2019
Tickets on sale through February 16, 2020
Hudson Theatre: 139-141 W. 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Dear Evan Hansen
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened December 4, 2016
Music Box Theatre: 239 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Derren Brown: Secret
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened September 15, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 4, 2020
Cort Theatre: 138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036
Freestyle Love Supreme
Running time: 80 minutes, with no intermission
Opened October 2, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 12, 2020
Booth Theatre: 222 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Frozen
Running time: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission
Opened March 22, 2018
St. James Theatre: 246 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Hadestown
Running time: 2 hours and 25 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 17, 2019
Walter Kerr Theatre: 219 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036
Hamilton
Running time: 175 minutes, including intermission
Opened August 6, 2015
Richard Rodgers Theatre: 226 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Harry Connick, Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter
In previews
Opens December 12
Tickets on sale through December 29
Nederlander Theatre: 208 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Running time: Part One–2 hours and 40 minutes, including intermission; Part Two–2 hours and 35 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 22, 2018
Lyric Theatre: 213 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
The Illusionists—The Magic of the Holidays
Running time: 2 hours and 10 minutes, including one intermission
Began November 29, 2019
On sale through January 5, 2020
Neil Simon Theatre: 250 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
The Inheritance
Running time: Part One–3 hours and 15 minutes, including 2 intermissions; Part Two–3 hours and 10 minutes, including 1 intermission and a brief pause
Opened November 17, 2019
Barrymore Theatre: 243 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
Jagged Little Pill
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened December 5, 2019
Broadhurst Theatre: 235 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Running time: 2 hours and 5 minutes, including intermission
Opened October 16, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 5, 2020
Longacre Theatre: 220 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036
The Lion King
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened November 13, 1997
Minskoff Theatre: 200 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Mean Girls
Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 8, 2018
August Wilson Theatre: 245 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Moulin Rouge!
Running time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including intermission
Opened July 25, 2019
Al Hirschfeld Theatre: 302 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Oklahoma!
Running time: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 7, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 19, 2020
Circle in the Square: 235 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019
The Phantom of the Opera
Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened January 26, 1988
Majestic Theatre: 245 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Slava's Snowshow
Opened November 14, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 5, 2020
Stephen Sondheim Theatre: 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Slave Play
Running time: 2 hours, with no intermission
Opened October 6, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 19, 2020
John Golden Theatre: 252 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
The Sound Inside
Running time: 90 minutes, with no intermission
Opened October 17, 2019
Tickets on sale through January 12, 2020
Studio 54: 254 W. 54th St, New York, NY 10019
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Running time: 2 hours and 40 minutes, including intermission
Opened November 7, 2019
Lunt-Fontanne Theatre: 205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
To Kill a Mockingbird
Running time: 2 hours and 35 minutes, including intermission
Opened December 13, 2018
Shubert Theatre: 225 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
Tootsie
Running time: 2 hours and 35 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 23, 2019
Closes Jan 5, 2020
Marquis Theatre: 1535 Broadway (between 45th and 46th Streets), New York, NY 10036
Waitress
Running time: 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened April 24, 2016
Closes January 5, 2020
Brooks Atkinson Theatre: 256 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036
West Side Story
Running time: 1 hour and 45 minutes, no intermission
In previews
Opens February 6, 2020
Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway (betw. 52nd and 53rd Streets)
Wicked
Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission
Opened October 30, 2003
Gershwin Theatre: 222 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
