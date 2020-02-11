Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, More Hadestown Cast Members Set for Special Reading of Breast Cancer Comedy Nice T!ts

Amy Marcs’ solo show is reconstructed as a star-studded reading at The Triad NYC.

Amy Marcs’ breast cancer comedy Nice T!ts will be presented at The Triad NYC February 24 with Hadestown cast members Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kimberly Marable, Jessie Shelton, and Kim Steele.

A breast cancer survivor, Marcs’ solo show premiered in 2015 and has been seen in stagings across the country raising money for research and advocacy. Now, the reading will be presented with multiple speakers, including co-directors Coco Cohn and Peter Michael Marino. Additional performances are scheduled for March 30 and April 20.

“I needed to write this story about hope, love, and the resilience of the human spirit, as well as our capacity to triumph over adversity even in the most traumatic of situations,” said the playwright and performer.

A portion of proceeds will go to the Actors Fund’s Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. For more information and tickets, visit TriadNYC.com .