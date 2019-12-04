66 Holiday Shows to See in New York City This December

Playbill’s 2019 guide to the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway shows, dance works, and cabarets and concerts starring Broadway talent celebrating Christmas, Chanukah, and general seasonal cheer!

The holiday season marks the perfect time of year to explore the Big Apple with its bright lights and buzzing atmosphere—but no trip is complete without a show. Luckily, in addition to the theatre’s typical offerings, there are over 30 productions tailored to deliver holiday cheer.

From Broadway special engagements like Slava’s Snowshow to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions of A Christmas Carol—here are Playbill’s suggestions theatregoers will love throughout the five boroughs:

WANT TO SEE A BROADWAY SHOW WITHOUT THE HOLIDAY THEME? BE SURE TO CHECK OUT PLAYBILL'S CHRISTMAS WEEK 2019 PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE FOR ADJUSTED DATES AND TIMES.

BROADWAY

A Christmas Carol

Now playing through January 5, 2020

Lyceum Theatre on Broadway, 45th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

Campbell Scott stars as Scrooge in this Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale. The show features 12 Christmas carols and also stars Tony winners Andrea Martin (Pippin) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and LaChanze (The Color Purple) as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays

Now playing through January 5, 2020

Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway, 52nd Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

A slate of wily performers dazzle and delight with illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, escapes, and much more. Slated for this year’s edition are Dom Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), and Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable).

For tickets and more information, click here. For discount tickets from Playbill, click here!

Slava’s Snowshow

Now playing through January 5, 2020

Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway, 43rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

This non-denominational holiday spectacular is the only Broadway production this winter to create a snowstorm that completely envelops the audience. As Slava the clown and his friends travel through a winter landscape in search of joy, the show leads audiences to your inner childhood innocence.

For tickets and more information, click here. For discount tickets from Playbill, click here!

OFF-BROADWAY AND MORE

Christmas Spectacular featuring the Radio City Rockettes®

Now playing through January 5, 2020

Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center

No other holiday show is more iconic than Radio City Music Hall’s long-running Christmas Spectacular. Since 1933, the extravaganza has been an institution of singing, dancing, and Yuletide cheer. Though some routines are a staple (like the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers”), the show presents a fresh story and new material each year. Not to mention, there are multiple curtain times each day!

For tickets and more information, click here. For discount tickets from Playbill, click here!

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®

Now playing through January 5, 2020

David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center

The New York City Ballet presents George Balanchine’s stunning choreography in its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet—featuring 90 dancers, 62 musicians, 40 stagehands and more than 125 children in two rotating casts. Dress in your holiday finest and watch the tale of young Clara as her dreams come to life onstage with marching toy soldiers, mischievous mice, glimmering snowflakes, and dancing sweets.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Imbible: Christmas Carol Cocktails

Now playing through December 28

The Producers Club, 44th Street and Ninth Avenue

Following the cheerful end of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale of redemption, audiences join Scrooge as he searches for boozy cocktails to host a Christmas party that even Fezziwig would be proud of. As he searches through time and space for perfect drink recipes, the former miser gets help along the way with friends like Marley, making a spectral return. Admission includes three cocktails.

For tickets and more information, click here. For discount tickets from Playbill, click here!

The Gospel of John

Now playing through December 29

The Sheen Center in Manhattan, Bleecker Street between Mott and Elizabeth Streets

In this solo show, Ken Jennings brings The Bible to life, sharing the eyewitness story of John and Jesus just in time for Christ’s birthday celebration. The story is presented as was originally told by the disciple.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Little Dancer... A Holiday Family Musical

Now playing through December 29

Theatre 71, 71st Street and Broadway

This musical story follows Marie, a young ballet dancer who begins to model for artist Edgar Degas to pay for her grandfather’s medicine. But soon, her modeling gets in the way of her dancing—will she ever become the famous ballerina she was destined to be? This production is directed by Richard Vida, written & composed by Steven Fisher, and starring Georgia Monroe, Heather Cadarette, and Evan Wormald. (Not to be confused with the musical in development by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which was once titled Little Dancer and is now known as Marie.)

Performances on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets and more information, click here. For discount tickets from Playbill, click here!

The Sorceress

Now playing through December 29

Museum of Jewish Heritage, Edmond J. Safra Plaza in Battery Park

An operetta by Avram Goldfaden directed by Motl Didner. While the story is not tied to Chanukah, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene hosts a pre-show candle-lighting ceremony for the fourth night of Chanukah and an all-you-can-eat buffet December 25, featuring pastrami egg rolls and fortune cookies with Jewish aphorisms. Additional performances of the musical fantasy (in Yiddish with English and Russian subtitles) are scheduled throughout the month.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Christmas Carol the Musical

Now playing through December 30

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street between West 3rd and Bleecker

Journey downtown to the West Village and hang with Scrooge in this seasonal favorite for the 11th year running. This take on the classic Christmas tale, written by husband and wife duo Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell, includes British pantomime-inspired scenic design.

Tickets and more information here. For discount tickets from Playbill, click here!

A Christmas Carol

Now playing through January 5, 2020

Merchant’s House Museum, 29 E 4th Street between Lafayette and Bowery

Watch Charles Dickens, as played by John Kevin Jones, tell his timeless story of A Christmas Carol inside the 19th century Merchant’s House Museum. Now in its seventh year, the production is an immersive experience with select shows offering a pre-show reception with mulled wine, cider, and traditional Christmas fare.

Performances play Tuesday through Sunday. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Ride: Holiday Edition

Now playing through January 6, 2020

Manhattan

The Holiday Ride returns for its eighth year, giving a whole new meaning to the idea of a holiday sleigh. Celebrating the lights of Christmas, Chanukah, and Kwanza, the floor-to-ceiling glass windows of the luxury motor coach turn New York City streets into a stage as passengers enjoy seasonal music and curated holiday-themed sidewalk performances timed to the bus route.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Now playing through January 14, 2020

The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway at 50th Street

Sixteen years after the beloved holiday film’s premiere comes a new take on love from the creators of The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Songs include “A JONI MITCHELL CD? (For Your Continued Emotional Education),” “The 11 O’Clock Grand Gesture Number,” and “Love is Actually.”

For tickets and more information, click here.

Company XIV: Nutcracker Rouge

Now playing through January 26, 2020

Théâtre XIV, 33 Troutman Street at Wyckoff, Brooklyn

This sultry take on the famous ballet replaces classic arts with burlesque for an evening that will make you cheer and blush. This production from artistic director Austin McCormick blends theatre, dance, music, circus, opera, high fashion, and sumptuous design.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Santa Closet

Now playing through December 22

Teatro Círculo, 64 E 4th Street between Bowery and Second Avenue

In this solo play, writer-performer Jeffrey Solomon tells the story of Santa’s push to come out of the closet when a little boy requests a “gender atypical” toy. An update from 2009’s Santa Claus is Coming Out, the play imagines when Saint Nick’s sexuality comes to light and the media frenzy ensues in this faux documentary–style presentation that is updated to reflect more recent issues in the community.

Performances run Wednesday–Sunday. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Christmas Carol in Harlem

December 4–21

Aaron Davis Hall/City College, 135th Street and Convent Avenue

Set in modern day Harlem, this Classical Theatre of Harlem reimagination of the Christmas tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge as a real estate mogul who has gotten rich at the downfall of others. Adapted by Shawn René Graham and directed by Carl Cofield, the show features choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher and music direction by Kahlil X Daniel.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Christmas Carol

December 6–22

Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

Now in its sixth year, Titan Theatre Company’s musical adaptation of the Christmas cornerstone brings the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the meaning of Christmas to the stage.

For tickets and more information, click here.

This ‘70s Nutcracker

December 7

Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

The Long Island City School of Ballet puts a psychedelic spin on the seasonal staple. In this version, a young man is transported magically to the Land of Television by his strange relative Chick where he discovers ballet for the first time.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live

December 7–8 and 14–15

ShapeShifter Lab, 18 Whitewell Place, Gowanus, Brooklyn

A troupe of performers re-enact the Charlie Brown Christmas Special—the TV one—verbatim, accompanied by a live jazz trio playing the iconic Vince Guaraldi score.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert with the New York Philharmonic

December 11–14

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Harry Potter’s first year at Hogwarts comes to life on screen with a live orchestral accompaniment by the New York Philharmonic! Watch the holiday favorite that brings J.K. Rowling’s magical world to life, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Don’t miss John Williams’ score played live alongside this beloved adventure.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Very Meow Meow Holiday Show

December 12–14

BAM/Strong Harvey Theater, 651 Fulton Street, Brooklyn

Hot on the (kitten) heels of a sold-out run in London, this holiday show dazzles with original music, glitter, and satire. Named one of The New Yorker’s Top Performers, Meow Meow is sure to put on a show that highlights both the dangers and the pleasures of the Yuletide season.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Cirque Du Soleil ‘Twas the Night Before…

December 12–29

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza at 32nd Street

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show interprets the original poem by Clement Clarke Moore. The gravity-defying spectacular tells the story of Isabella, a curious girl who’s become disenchanted with the holiday. When she travels to a world filled with characters inspired by the story of Christmas, she rediscovers the magic.

Performance are Thursday–Sunday. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Christmas Show

December 13–15

St. George’s Theatre, 35 Hyatt Street, Staten Island

Now in its 16th year, this two-hour show filled with song and dance that the whole family will enjoy! The show revolves around a grandmother reading a Christmas story to her grandchildren about what makes holiday season special. The show features a Living Nativity and features songs such as “White Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Silver Bells.”

For tickets and more information, click here.

NYCGMC’s Holiday Extravaganza

December 13–15

NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, 566 LaGuardia Place at W 4th Street

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus will bring together 300 voices to perform a concert of holiday classics. Selections include: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),“ “Joy to the World,” “Hanukkah in Santa Monica,”

“Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening,” “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart,” Barbra Streisand’s “Jingle Bells,” Sara Bareilles’ “Love is Christmas,” and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Nutcracker

December 13–15

Florence Gould Hall, 55 E 59th Street between Park and Madison Avenues

The New York Theatre Ballet presents a one-hour interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s classical dance. The ballet is set in Art Nouveau style circa 1907, with choreography by long-time NYTB collaborator Keith Michael.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Yorkville Nutcracker

December 13–15

The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue (E 68th between Park and Lexington Avenues)

New York City Ballet principal dancers Abi Stafford and Ask la Cour lead the cast of this Dances Patrelle’s production set in 1895 New York City. Audiences are transported to the Gracie Mansion for a Christmas Eve party attended by dignitaries from around the world, including then-police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt. The magical second act takes place in famous NYC landmarks such as Central Park and the Botanical Gardens.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Latina Christmas Special

December 13–31

Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue

Three comedian friends share their personal tales to prove every family has its own peculiarities and desire to belong, regardless of their heritage. Created by Diana Yanez, Latina Christmas Special is written and performed by Maria Russell, Sandra Valls, and Yanez, and directed by Geoffrey Rivas.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Soulful Christmas

December 14–15

Actors’ Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues

Anthony Wayne (Tootsie, A Chorus Line at City Center) and Kendrell Bowman put on this Soul Train-inspired musical revue with a holiday theme. With a set dressed like a TV studio, audiences will get down and boogie to songs from Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, The Jackson 5, and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas

December 14–15

Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company honors Christmas by bringing holiday spirit from both sides of the border. The performance follows a youngster living in NYC and struggling to stay connected with their hometown in Mexico. Through a dream, the two cultures meld together where Aztec-inspired dance is performed to Christmas carols, and Mariachi music fuses with “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Magic Flute

December 14–January 4, 2020

Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center

If you’re looking for grandiose yet groundbreaking art, the Met Opera’s production of The Magic Flute is your number. Directed by Tony and Oscar winner Julie Taymor (The Lion King), the English-language production has been shortened to a high-energy 100 minutes. The story follows Prince Tamino, who was saved from a serpent’s wrath by the Queen of the Night and must repay her by rescuing her daughter with a magic flute. This production—and the libretto itself—is a great one for opera newbies and features stunning puppetry to boot.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

December 15 and 21–22

Kings Theatre, Brooklyn / NJPAC, Newark, New Jersey

A contemporary interpretation for the whole family, Mike Fitelson has reworked Tchaikovsky’s score to accompany Lucille Lortel winner Jennifer Weber’s (KPOP) re-envisioned hip-hop choreography. Featuring 12 dancers, a DJ, and an electric violinist, this Nutcracker comes to life in 2019.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Handel’s Messiah

December 17–21

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Take in a bit of holiday history with Handel’s Messiah. Enjoy the unabridged masterpiece performed by the world-class New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Dorrance Dance

December 17–January 5, 2020

The Joyce Theatre, 175 Eighth Avenue between 18th and 19th Streets

MacArthur Award-winning tap choreographer Michelle Dorrance comes to The Joyce for a three-week engagement to premiere a holiday piece set to the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s jazz-inspired version of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. Dorrance will be joined onstage by dancers Hannah Heller and Josette Wiggan-Freund. In addition to this holiday-themed piece, each week offering a different piece to round out the program. In week one, Dorrance performs All Good Things Come to an End alongside collaborators Heller, Wiggan-Freund, and Melinda Sullivan. Week 2 showcases Elastic Time, and excerpt of a larger piece by Dorrance and Nicholas Van Young. The final week offers Harlequin & Pantalone—choreographed and performed by Bill Irwin, Lessons in Tradition—by Dorrance and Irwin, and Basses Loaded, by Dorrance featuring a tap quartet and quartet of bass players. Kick your holidays off with some fascinating rhythm.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 19–January 4, 2020

The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd Street between 44th Road and 44th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens

Charlie Brown and his Peanuts gang star in this musical based on the animated classic, as they search for the true meaning of Christmas. Directed by Joy Donze, the musical adaptation by Eric Schaeffer is accompanied by a jazz trio performing the beloved score from Vince Guaraldi as well as new original songs.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Celtic Christmas Story

December 22

Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W 55th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company celebrates the holidays Irish style with a story about a seaside village preparing for Christmas. When a big storm impedes travel, will everyone make it home in time for the festivities? Find out in this family-friendly production complete with dancers, musicians, and singers.

Performances also scheduled in Garden City, New York, and Westport, Connecticut. For tickets and more information, click here.

CONCERTS AND CABARETS

Home For the Holidays

December 8

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), and more put on a cabaret-style holiday show with personal stories and songs about families and traditions from a variety of backgrounds.

For tickets and more information, click here.

11th Annual New York City Christmas

December 9

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

This ASTEP benefit concert unites some of Broadway’s favorite performers to raise money for performing arts opportunities in underprivileged areas. A roster of singers is unannounced, but expect to hear holiday songs like “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “I Got All I Need This Christmas” and a recitation of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

For tickets and more information, click here.

Holiday Harmony

December 9

The Green Room 42, 570 10th Avenue between 41st and 42nd Streets

Real-life couple Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Rocky) and Orfeh (Legally Blonde), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), and many more, for an evening of season’s greetings and songs.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Music Talks Celebrates Hanukkah

December 10

Birdland, 315 W 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues

Host and cellist Elad Kabilio welcomes Israeli-American band 12th Night Klezmer, Daniella Rabbani, and Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast member Michael Einav for an evening Chanukah celebration with Klezmer music and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Idina Menzel in Concert

December 11

Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue at 57th Street

Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) performs at the famed music hall with fellow Tony winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Tony nominee Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon), and Broadway alum/pop star Ariana Grande (13).

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza

December 13–15

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with a performance that includes brand new holiday songs, old favorites, and a huge cast of musical theater all-stars. Performers will be announced at a later date.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Lillias White Christmas

December 13-15

The Green Room 42, Yotel, 570 Tenth Avenue between 41st and 42nd Streets

Celebrate the holidays with Tony winner and Playbill cruise alum Lillias White (A Life, Dreamgirls), who spreads Yuletide cheer by exploring the canon of great holiday classics from stage, screen, radio, and beyond.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!

December 14

Birdland, 315 W 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues

Fresh off playing Madame Giry in the North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, Karen Mason (Mamma Mia!, Chasing Rainbows) brings her holiday show filled with seasonal cheer and performance.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Jason Robert Brown with Jelani Alladin and Marty Thomas

December 14

SubCulture, 45 Bleecker Street at Lafayette

The Tony-winning composer of The Bridges of Madison Country and Parade welcomes recent Public Works’ Hercules star Aladdin and Broadway alum Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked) for his December residency concert filled with powerful vocals and bubbly personalities.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The GMHC Christmas Cabaret

December 15

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

Broadway regulars Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Lauren Elder (Side Show), Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Eden Espinosa (Wicked), and more come together for a gay old time this holiday season.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?

December 15, 23

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

Comedian Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas) sings his upcoming holiday album—which is absolutely 100 percent coming out soon—live. The performance is accompanied by music director Henry Koperski with several surprise guests.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Dyke The Halls: A Holigay Spectacular

December 16

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

It’s the most wonderful time to be queer as Dyking Out podcast host Carolyn Bergier puts on an evening of comedy, music, and conversation. Emma Willmann, Sir Babygirl, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, and Taylor Ortega join Bergier for a rockin’ good time.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean: Night Divine

December 16

Apollo Theater, 253 W 125 Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Douglass Boulevard

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) and Broadway star Shoshana Bean (Waitress) return to the Harlem institution for a holiday spectacular in the style of Judy Garland’s variety specials. Adding a soulful glamour to the holidays, a 13-piece orchestra backs the duo, who sport the fashions of Christopher Palu and Christian Siriano.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Bon Natale [Sic]: The Almost Midnight Mass

December 17

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

One week before Christmas Eve, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart) delight with their belting vocals and goofy antics in this late-night show. Expect to hear everything from seasonal classics to holiday spoofs.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Darius de Haas: Let Your Heart Be Light

December 17

Birdland, 315 W 44th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues

Broadway alum Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along, Children of Eden) celebrates the holidays by re-imagining seasonal favorites by Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, Judy Garland, and Donny Hathaway.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Matteo/Mariah Christmas

December 17

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

Comedian Matteo Lane sings Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas album live. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Lane lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before hitting the stage as a funnyman and will be sure to bring his experiences to the stage.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Norm Lewis: Naughty and Nice

December 17–22

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

In a year where the Tony nominee is feeling thankful, Lewis reflects on his five years of holiday residencies at 54 Below, reminscing through showtunes and new favorites. Audiences can also count on hearing some songs from The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Murray Little Christmas

December 18–21

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

Mr. Showbiz, otherwise known as Murray Hill, hosts a holiday cocktail party on stage this season. Surrounded by pals, Hill presents a show filled with skits, Hot Toddy burlesque, corny holiday songs, and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Soul in Your Stocking

December 19

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

This R&B Soul Revue hosted by Sister Sugar Burns and Brother Deacon Love is a night of musical confessions in a congregation that accepts everyone. Recording artist Jimmy Guilford joins as a special guest.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Frank and Ella Christmas

December 20–21

Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue at 57th Street

Recording artist Tony DeSare and Broadway alum Capathia Jenkins (Newsies, Caroline, or Change) are backed by The New York Pops in this holiday concert, which features arrangements that Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald premiered on their holiday records. “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells” are just a few of the highlights audiences will enjoy.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Sugar & Booze

December 20–21

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

SNL and Broadway alum Ana Gasteyer (Wicked) celebrates the release of her holiday album. Expect new songs like “The Man With the Bag” and “Nothing Rhymes With Christmas” alongside new takes on “Let It Snow” and “Sleigh Ride.”

For tickets and more information, click here.





Chrsitine Pedi: Snow Bizness

December 20, 29

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

Broadway talent, Playbill cruise alum, and SiriusXM host Christine Pedi (Chicago) celebrates the 12 Divas of Christmas as she brings to life the songs of Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and more in her wheel of impressions and vocal prowess.

For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Sings Holiday Inn

December 22

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

An ensemble of rising stars present a concert version of the timeless musical based on the MGM film. The score features the music of Irving Berlin, so expect to hear “White Christmas,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” and more in a staging sure to thrill fans old and new.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Last Schmaltz

December 22

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

The Jewbadours give their annual holiday farewell show a reprieve with this hilarious cabaret held on the first night of Chanukah. This celebration tells the story of the Maccabees by two New Yorkers who may or may not understand the whole story.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Isle of Klezbos: Klezbos for Hanukah!

December 23

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

Performing everything from from Yiddish swing and tango to klezmer boogaloo, Isle of Klezbos presents a joyous Chanukah concert. The all-female sextet have been together for over two decades, touring around the world.

For tickets and more information, click here.

The Saunders Family in Family Dinner: Holiday Edition

December 23

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

The Saunders take the stage for a family affair with Alanna (Scotland, PA), Claire (Cyrano at Goodspeed), Heath (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Trent (Evita at Regent Park’s Open Air). Together, wildly talented siblings perform holiday songs and numbers from shows they love.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Michael Feinstein: Home for the Holidays

December 23–30

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

The Great American Songbook ambassador (and Playbill Travel alum) comes home to NYC for a string of Yuletide concerts. Combining holiday songs with more traditional fare—like Cole Porter and Gerswhin—Feinstein puts on a show that warms the heart and soul.

For tickets and more information, click here.

A Broadway Christmas!

December 24

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

Scott Siegel hosts a Christmas Eve spectacular with seasonal classics from holiday shows that have been sung on the Great White Way. A to-be-determined list of performers will sing “White Christmas,” “Hard Candy Christmas,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” and many more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Sandra Bernhard: Sandy’s Holiday Extravaganza – A Decade of Madness and Mayhem

December 26–31

Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette Street at Astor Place

Back for the 10th year in a row, NYC nightlife stalwart Sandra Bernhard kicks off a variety show to alleviate holiday stress. Backed by the Sandyland Squad Band, the Broadway alum (I’m Still Here...Damn It!) will entertain with songs, comedy, storytelling, and more.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Seth Sikes Twenty ’20s Songs for 2020

December 31

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

Seth Sikes rings in the new decade by singing tunes from 100 years ago, backed by a seven-piece band. Sikes gives the century-old songs a modern twist while keeping the songs as fast and loose as the actual 1920s.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Annaleigh Ashford on New Year’s Eve!

December 31

Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W 54th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

Welcome 2020 with a concert spectacular that includes dinner, a show, and a late-night disco dance party. Ashford, a Tony winner from You Can’t Take It With You, and star of Kinky Boots and the 2017 Sunday in the Park With George revival will be joined by Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5.

For tickets and more information, click here.

