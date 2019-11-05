A Look at Katori Hall's Hoodoo Love at Raven Theatre in Chicago

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 05, 2019
 
The production, directed by Wardell Julius Clark, began performances October 31.
Martasia Jones and Shariba Rivers Michael Brosilow

The Raven Theatre production of Katori Hall's Hoodoo Love, directed by Wardell Julius Clark, began performances at the Chicago venue October 31 for a run through December 15. The play with music stars Martasia Jones, Shariba Rivers, Matthew James Elam, and Christopher Wayland Jones.

Hoodoo Love follows a young woman named Toulou who dreams of becoming a blues singer in Depression-era Memphis. When she falls in love with a musician named Ace of Spades, she enlists the help of a Hoodoo practitioner to lay a hex on him in the hopes of earning his love, but ends up getting far more than she had bargained for.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Christopher Wayland Jones and Matthew James Elam Michael Brosilow
Martasia Jones and Matthew James Elam Michael Brosilow
Martasia Jones and Shariba Rivers Michael Brosilow
Shariba Rivers Michael Brosilow
Matthew James Elam and Martasia Jones Michael Brosilow
Matthew James Elam and Martasia Jones Michael Brosilow
Martasia Jones, Christopher Wayland Jones and Shariba Rivers Michael Brosilow
Matthew James Elam, Martasia Jones, Christopher Wayland Jones Michael Brosilow
Shariba Rivers and Martasia Jones Michael Brosilow
