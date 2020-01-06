Aladdin Alums Courtney Reed and Telly Leung Set to Reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below Concert

The Broadway stars will perform The Secret Not-So-Secret Show at the storied venue.

Aladdin alums Telly Leung (Glee) and Courtney Reed (In The Heights) will reunite at Feinstein’s/54 Below for the The Secret Not-So-Secret Show January 12. The pair first performed together when Leung joined the Disney musical in the titular role opposite original cast member Reed in 2017.

Presented by Brock Harris and Johnson Brock, the speakeasy-themed concert will be emceed by "Roxie Rhodes," played by Haley Catherine. Colte Julian serves as music director with Drew Wutke as music supervisor and Aubrey Downing as stage manager.

Joining Leung and Reed on stage will be Gillian Bell, Mallory Mosher, Elisabeth Slaten, Steven Cutts, Lee Harrington, Phillip Smith, and David Marmanillo.

