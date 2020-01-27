Alexandra Silber and Cory English to Star in the London Premiere of Indecent

The Menier Chocolate Factory production reunites playwright Paula Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman.

The upcoming Menier Chocolate Factory production of Indecent has found its cast, including Broadway alums Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) and Corey English (Young Frankenstein) as The Middle (Female and Male).

Joining the performers will be Beverley Klein (The Beggar’s Opera) as The Elder (Female), Finbar Lynch (Girl From the North Country) as The Stage Manager, Molly Osborne (Fiddler on the Roof) as The Ingenue (Female), Peter Polycarpou (Oslo) as The Elder (Male), and Joseph Timms (Twelfth Night) as The Ingenue (Male).

As previously announced, Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel and Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman will reunite for the production, which begins performances March 13. The Tony-nominated play with music follows the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform Sholem Asch's The God of Vengeance.

Playing music on stage will be clarinetist Merlin Shepherd, violinist Anna Lowenstein, and accordionist Josh Middleton. Indecent was seen on Broadway in 2017, with a cast including upcoming Company star Katrina Lenk.