Beautiful’s Marc Bruni to Direct Reading of Marcus Johns’ Viral: The Musical

Johns’ autobiographical musical will star the writer and composer along with Cody Jamison Strand, Tony nominee Charl Brown, and more.

Marc Bruni, the director of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will helm an industry reading of Viral: The Musical, Marcus Johns' autobiographical musical about a social media influencer’s rise to fame.

Johns will star as Kyle alongside The Book of Mormon's Cody Jamison Strand, Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown The Musical), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Andrew Briedis, Jessie Cannizzaro, and upcoming West Side Story movie star Josh Andrés Rivera with a full cast list to be announced at a later date.

The 29-hour reading is set to take place December 16 –17 in New York City.

Viral: The Musical has a book, music, and lyrics by Johns, who burst on the scene following a series of popular Vine videos. A sold-out run of readings in Los Angeles, California, took place in June.

