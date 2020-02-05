Ben Platt Set to Perform at GLAAD Media Awards Honoring Judith Light and Ryan Murphy

The ceremony celebrates the best of the LGBTQ+-friendly work on stage and screen.

Ben Platt will perform at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC March 19, celebrating the best of LGBTQ+ representation in film, television, theatre, and more.

As previously announced, Judith Light will receive the Excellence in Media Award, with Ryan Murphy being honored with the Vito Russo Award. The three previously worked together on the Murphy-created Netflix series The Politician, starring Platt and featuring Light in the season finale.

Platt, the Tony-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen, recently completed several screen projects, including a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the aforementioned The Politician (currently filming its second season) and the upcoming thriller series Run This Town. He was recently selected as Hasty Pudding's 2020 Man of the Year.

Lilly Singh will host the ceremony. For more information and tickets, visit GLAAD.org.

