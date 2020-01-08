GLAAD Media Awards Nominate Slave Play, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, More

GLAAD Media Awards Nominate Slave Play, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, More
By Dan Meyer
Jan 08, 2020
The Outstanding Broadway Production category returned to the awards celebrating LGBTQ+ representation after a six-year hiatus.
The 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards has nominated Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, and Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody's Jagged Little Pill musical for its newly reinstated Outstanding Broadway Production award.

Rounding out the category are two Tony-nominated plays that recently played Broadway: Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy.

Heidi Schrek in What the Constitution Means to Me (2018) Joan Marcus

The awards honor fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ+ people and issues. As previously announced, the Outstanding Broadway Production category returns to the awards after a six-year hiatus.

Elsewhere in the nominations were High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and The Politician, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Ben Platt, for Outstanding Drama Series.

Fox's Rent and Transparent: Musicale Finale earned nods for Outstanding TV Movie, while Judy is nominated for Outstanding Film—Wide Release.

For a full list of nominations, visit GLAAD.org.

