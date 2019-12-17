Camille A. Brown to Direct and Choreograph Ain’t Misbehavin’ for Barrington Stage Company

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 17, 2019
 
The production will also play Connecticut’s Westport Country Playhouse.
Camille A. Brown Marc J. Franklin

Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown will bring her production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ to Barrington Stage Company as part of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, venue’s 2020 season. Performances will run August 13–September 6.

As previously announced, the new staging of the Thomas “Fats” Waller revue will premiere at the Westport Country Playhouse in Connecticut July 21–August 8. Brown (Choir Boy, Once On This Island) both directs and choreographs.

Barrington’s 2020 lineup also includes South Pacific, The Assembled Parties, and Anna in the Tropics.

Brown, who choreographed the Public Theater's recent production of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, is also attached to the upcoming revival of Disney’s Aida. She also recently worked on another opera-adjacent title: Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera.

