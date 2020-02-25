Celia Rose Gooding, Sophia Anne Caruso, More Named Finalists for the Clive Barnes Awards

The theatre prize celebrates the work of young professionals in acting and dance.

Jagged Little Pill’s Celia Rose Gooding, Beetlejuice alum Sophia Anne Caruso, and The Inheritance star Andrew Burnap have been named finalists for the Clive Barnes Awards.

The awards, named in honor of the late theatre critic known for championing the work of his colleagues, celebrate the work of young professionals in the fields of acting and dance.

The New York Times reports Christopher Livingston, who recently played James Bevel and Jimmie Lee Jackson in The Great Society, rounds out the theatre category. New York City Ballet’s India Bradley and Roman Mejia are in the dance category alongside Kellie Drobnick from Twyla Tharp Dance, and Aran Bell, a recently promoted soloist at American Ballet Theater.

Winners will be announced April 6 at a ceremony. Last year’s honors went to Edmund Donovan (Lewiston/Clarkston) and Parson Dance’s Zoey Anderson.

Caruso abruptly took her final bow as Lydia in Beetlejuice February 19, citing a contractual out to pursue television work. Burnap will continue to play Toby in The Inheritance up until its recently announced closing. Gooding plays Frankie, a rebellious teen exploring her sexuality, in the jukebox musical featuring the discography of Alanis Morissette.

