Cheyenne Jackson to Perform Solo Concert in London

The stage and screen star makes his U.K. debut at Cadogan Hall.

Cheyenne Jackson will make his U.K. concert debut with a performance at Cadogan Hall in London June 28 during Pride Weekend. The stage and screen star will offer two performances at 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

On stage, Jackson was most recently seen in the Hollywood Bowl staging of Into the Woods as The Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince. His Broadway credits include Xanadu, Finian's Rainbow, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and All Shook Up. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2015 as Tony in the San Francisco Symphony recording of West Side Story.

READ: Cheyenne Jackson to Headline Chicago's Goodman Theatre Gala

Jackson most recently starred in HBO’s Watchmen as a show-within-the-show version of Hooded Justice and recently starred in Disney's Descendants 3 as Hades. Additional screen credits include American Horror Story, American Woman, 30 Rock, and Glee. The performer will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Julie and the Phantoms.

The star has performed stateside at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and more. Jackson released his first, full-length album of original music, I'm Blue, Skies in 2013.

