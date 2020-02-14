Cheyenne Jackson to Perform Solo Concert in London

By Dan Meyer
Feb 14, 2020
 
The stage and screen star makes his U.K. debut at Cadogan Hall.
Cheyenne_Jackson_HR.jpeg

Cheyenne Jackson will make his U.K. concert debut with a performance at Cadogan Hall in London June 28 during Pride Weekend. The stage and screen star will offer two performances at 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

On stage, Jackson was most recently seen in the Hollywood Bowl staging of Into the Woods as The Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince. His Broadway credits include Xanadu, Finian's Rainbow, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and All Shook Up. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2015 as Tony in the San Francisco Symphony recording of West Side Story.

READ: Cheyenne Jackson to Headline Chicago's Goodman Theatre Gala

Jackson most recently starred in HBO’s Watchmen as a show-within-the-show version of Hooded Justice and recently starred in Disney's Descendants 3 as Hades. Additional screen credits include American Horror Story, American Woman, 30 Rock, and Glee. The performer will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Julie and the Phantoms.

The star has performed stateside at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and more. Jackson released his first, full-length album of original music, I'm Blue, Skies in 2013.

Production Photos: Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl

Production Photos: Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl

30 PHOTOS
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kevin Stites conducting Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sierra Boggess in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Rebecca Spencer and Gaten Matarazzo in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Skylar Astin and Sutton Foster in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Patina Miller, Skylar Astin, and Sutton Foster in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Skylar Astin, Sutton Foster, and Shanice Williams in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Stella Kim, Edelyn Okano, Gregory North, and Grace Yoo in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Gaten Matarazzo in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Shanice Williams and Cheyenne Jackson in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Into_The_Woods_Hollywood_Bowl_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cheyenne Jackson in Into the Woods Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
