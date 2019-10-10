Current Little Shop of Horrors Star Amber Riley Joins ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Current Little Shop of Horrors Star Amber Riley Joins ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!
By Dan Meyer
Oct 10, 2019
 
The Olivier winner and Glee star joins Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, John Stamos, and more for the November 5 TV event.
Amber Riley
Amber Riley

Olivier winner and TV star Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, Glee) will serve as emcee in ABC’s small screen presentation of The Little Mermaid Live!, airing November 5.

Variety reports that Riley will host the concert-screening hybrid and introduce the Daughters of Triton.

Riley, currently playing Audrey II in Pasadena Playhouse’s Little Shop of Horrors, joins previously announced cast members Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

WATCH: Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and More in The Little Mermaid Live! Teaser Trailer

This is not the first live TV experience for Riley and Latifah—the pair both appeared in NBC’s The Wiz.

New Photos of Amber Riley in the London Production of Dreamgirls

New Photos of Amber Riley in the London Production of Dreamgirls

The show officially opens December 14.

6 PHOTOS
(l-r) Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine and Amber Riley in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine and Amber Riley Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
Liisi LaFontaine and the cast of Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Liisi LaFontaine and the cast Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
(l-r) Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine and Amber Riley in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg (2).jpg
Ibinabo Jack, Liisi LaFontaine, and Amber Riley Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
(l-r) Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ibinabo Jack in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg (2).jpg
Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine, and Ibinabo Jack Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
(l-r) Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ibinabo Jack in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre. Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Lily Frazer, Liisi LaFontaine, and Ibinabo Jack Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
Amber Riley in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre (2). Credit Brinkhoff & Mögenburg.jpg
Amber Riley Brinkhoff & Mögenburg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!