Current Little Shop of Horrors Star Amber Riley Joins ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!

The Olivier winner and Glee star joins Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, John Stamos, and more for the November 5 TV event.

Olivier winner and TV star Amber Riley (Dreamgirls, Glee) will serve as emcee in ABC’s small screen presentation of The Little Mermaid Live!, airing November 5.

Variety reports that Riley will host the concert-screening hybrid and introduce the Daughters of Triton.

Riley, currently playing Audrey II in Pasadena Playhouse’s Little Shop of Horrors, joins previously announced cast members Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

WATCH: Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and More in The Little Mermaid Live! Teaser Trailer

This is not the first live TV experience for Riley and Latifah—the pair both appeared in NBC’s The Wiz.

