Grosses Analysis: Moulin Rouge! Musical Continues Hot Streak in the Dead of Winter

The musical, based on the Baz Luhrmann film, opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in July of last year.

Moulin Rouge! continues to pack audiences in at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, with the musical hitting 100 percent capacity and making 92.93 percent of its gross potential with $1,630,284 in the week ending February 9.

The musical opened July 25, 2019, and has continuously performed well at the box office on a week-by-week basis through the fall and winter, when grosses are generally lower ahead of the spring season leading up to the Tony Awards.

Joining Moulin Rouge! on the leaderboard were Hamilton, The Lion King, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and West Side Story.

