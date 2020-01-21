Imelda Staunton and Rafe Spall to Star in Apple TV+’s Trying

The West End alums will star in the comedy series about a couple who want to have a baby (but can’t).

Four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton, West End star Rafe Spall, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child alum Esther Smith will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Trying. The half-hour comedy is expected to begin streaming May 1.

According to Deadline, Trying follows a couple as they repeatedly try to have a baby, but can’t. Spall and Smith star as partners Jason and Nikki with Staunton joining the cast in an undisclosed role. The series is written by Andy Walton with Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe) directing all eight episodes.

Shortly after the series debuts on Apple TV+, Staunton will return to the West End as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, with performances beginning August 11 at the Adelphi Theatre. Her previous theatre credits include Follies, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, and Gypsy.

Spall was last seen on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Betrayal, opposite Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. He earned an Olivier Award nomination for his performance as Brack in Hedda Gabler in 2016. Smith originated the role of Delphi Diggory in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The streaming series is also developing a docuseries that will follow, among others, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Misty Copeland.

