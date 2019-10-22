Julie Andrews Couldn’t Stop Giggling While Filming a Sound of Music Scene

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2019
 
The Oscar winner says the moonlit scene of “Something Good” wasn’t as romantic as audiences might think.

Every time Julie Andrews or Christopher Plummer said something romantic on the set of The Sound of Music during the “Something Good” scene, there were audible hissing sounds of disapproval. It wasn’t the crew or castmates, though—it was the heavy-duty lights, suffering strain from so many particles of carbon bouncing around.

“It seemed like a terrible comment on our acting,” Andrews said in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The star added that she couldn’t stop giggling at how ridiculous the situation was, so they had to pause filming. “It’s very hard to be nose-to-nose doing a love scene and having these awful raspberries coming at you.” Eventually, it all worked out—watch the interview above to find out how.

The three-time Tony nominee has been making the talk-show rounds lately in support of her new book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. On Good Morning America, the star discussed how surgery ended her singing career and on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she talked about the time she came crashing down on set filming Mary Poppins.

