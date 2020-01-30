Kelli O'Hara, Jayne Houdyshell, and Jennifer Ehle Set for Upcoming The Courtroom Performance

The Tony winners will take part in the staging at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Tony Award winners Kelli O’Hara, Jayne Houdyshell, and Jennifer Ehle will join original cast members of Waterwell’s The Courtroom for a one-night-only staging at the Lucille Lortel Theatre February 12.

The play, helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Waterwell co-founder and Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). The Courtroom follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

O'Hara (The King & I) is also set for the upcoming Voices for the Voiceless concert, while Houdyshell (The Humans) will return to Broadway in The Music Man and Ehle (The Coast of Utopia) will be seen in the CBS Studios limited series about former FBI director James Comey.

The production will be performed again March 9 at Symphony Space with a cast to be announced. The 2020 performances follow a run last year, which featured a rotating cast of performers including Tony winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I) and Tony nominees Brian d’Arcy James (Something Rotten!), Tony nominee J.Smith-Cameron (Our Country’s Good) and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America).

