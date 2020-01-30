Kelli O'Hara, Jayne Houdyshell, and Jennifer Ehle Set for Upcoming The Courtroom Performance

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Kelli O'Hara, Jayne Houdyshell, and Jennifer Ehle Set for Upcoming The Courtroom Performance
By Dan Meyer
Jan 30, 2020
 
The Tony winners will take part in the staging at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
The Courtroom_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael Braun, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Linda Powell Maria Baranova

Tony Award winners Kelli O’Hara, Jayne Houdyshell, and Jennifer Ehle will join original cast members of Waterwell’s The Courtroom for a one-night-only staging at the Lucille Lortel Theatre February 12.

The play, helmed by Waterwell Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, uses verbatim transcripts arranged by Waterwell co-founder and Tony nominee Arian Moayed (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo). The Courtroom follows the story of a Philippines immigrant whose removal proceeding was set in motion after they married a U.S. citizen while on a visa, inadvertently registered to vote, and then participated in the next election.

READ: Kelli O’Hara Tapped as Guest for The Spark File Podcast Live Recording

O'Hara (The King & I) is also set for the upcoming Voices for the Voiceless concert, while Houdyshell (The Humans) will return to Broadway in The Music Man and Ehle (The Coast of Utopia) will be seen in the CBS Studios limited series about former FBI director James Comey.

The production will be performed again March 9 at Symphony Space with a cast to be announced. The 2020 performances follow a run last year, which featured a rotating cast of performers including Tony winners Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King & I) and Tony nominees Brian d’Arcy James (Something Rotten!), Tony nominee J.Smith-Cameron (Our Country’s Good) and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America).

Production Photos: The Courtroom Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The Courtroom Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
The Courtroom_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael Braun and Kristin Villanueva Maria Baranova
The Courtroom_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ruthie Ann Miles Maria Baranova
The Courtroom_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Michael Braun, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Linda Powell Maria Baranova
The Courtroom_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Kristin Villanueva and Ruthie Ann Miles Miguel Amortegui
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!