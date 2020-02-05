Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Nikki M. James, More to Join Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Tony nominees Ashley Park and Kate Baldwin are also set to perform.

A slew of Broadway stars are set to join composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein’s/54 Below March 31, including Tony winners Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Nikki M. James and Tony nominees Ashley Park and Kate Baldwin.

Oliver, whose oeuvre includes Mrs. Sharp, Jasper in Deadland, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition, and Darling!, is currently working on a trio of original musicals as well as adaptations of the films Heart & Soul and Hugo. Audiences can expect to hear songs from those works and more.

Additional stage alums joining the lineup are Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Katie Rose Clarke (Miss Saigon), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Jason Gotay (Between the Lines), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop), Katie Thompson (Giant), and Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart).

Rounding out the list of performers are Ethan Carlson, Caitlin Doak, Ian Fairlee, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, Bethany Perkins, and Donté Wilder.

The evening will be music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross, with Max Grossman on keyboard, Allison Seidner on cello, Coco Taguchi on violin, Joseph Wallace on basses, Jeremy Yaddaw on drums, and Andrew Zinsmeister on guitar.