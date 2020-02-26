Musical Adaptation of The Book Thief to Have World Premiere at U.K.'s Octagon Theatre

The Markus Zusak novel has been adapted by the writing team behind Off-Broadway's upcoming Between The Lines.

Markus Zusak's 2005 historical fiction novel The Book Thief has been adapted into a musical, with songs by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Olaf's Frozen Adventure) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach) and Jodi Picoult (My Sister's Keeper).

The new musical will have its world premiere in 2021 in the U.K. at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton, with performances beginning March 12 ahead of a March 17 opening. The production will be directed by Lotte Wakeham.

The story centers on Liesel, a young orphan growing up in Germany during World War II. Her foster family takes in and hides a Jewish man in their basement, who ultimately teaches her the power of both reading and writing books, even in the harshest of circumstances.

The musical is a reunion for the writing team of Off-Broadway's upcoming Between the Lines, which begins performances at the Tony Kiser Theatre at Second Stage April 21. The Book Thief will be Picoult's first outing as a co-book writer; McDonald, Samsel, and Anderson adapted Between the Lines from Picoult's novel of the same name.

For more information, visit OctagonBolton.co.uk.