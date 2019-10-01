Sea Wall/A Life Recoups on Broadway

The evening of monologue plays, starring Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, is the first show of the season to recoup its initial investment.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life has recouped its initial investment, the first show of the 2019–2020 season to do so. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, respectively, opened on Broadway in August and wrapped up a nine-week engagement at The Hudson Theatre September 29.

As previously reported, the production concluded its Broadway run with its highest-grossing week, taking in $854,677. Sea Wall/A Life consistently maintained audience capacity above 90 percent, with the show's final week playing to 97.12 percent capacity. Average capacity, according to producers, was 96 percent over the nine-week run.

Sea Wall/A Life was directed by Carrie Cracknell and starred Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, respectively. Through the stories of two different men recalling past events, both plays explore the joys and pain of love and loss.

Sea Wall/A Life, which will soon be available for listeners on Audible, began performances on Broadway July 26 following a hit run downtown at the Public Theater.

The Broadway run was presented by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, LFG Theatrical, Audible, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Jacob Langfelder, Brian Moreland, Roth-Manella Productions, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid Friends, SLS Theatricals, Teresa Tsai in association with Dunetz Restieri Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Jane and Mark Wilf and The Public Theater.

